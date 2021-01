January 4, 2021

Joint venture with the transalpine Naxco Group

Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has set up its own maritime agency in France in a joint venture with the transalpine maritime and logistics operator Naxco Group. The new society, which has become operating on 1 January, is based in Le Havre and a subsidiary in Marseille.









