



January 5, 2021

Original news Orders for six new 15,000 teu to South Korean shipyards HHI and HSHI

The orders have a total value of about 821 million dollars

South Korean naval group Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) announced today that its subsidiaries Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) received orders from an Asian shipowner worth total of 891 billion won ($821 million) for the construction of six container carriers with a capacity of 15,000 Mr President, i.e. the

The order at HHI, worth 594 billion won, is related to the construction of four ships, while the one at HSHI, worth 297 billion won is for the realization of two doormen. The six ships will be delivered within the third quarter of 2023.









