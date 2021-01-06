|
January 5, 2021
- Orders for six new 15,000 teu to
South Korean shipyards HHI and HSHI
- The orders have a total value of about 821 million
dollars
- South Korean naval group Korea Shipbuilding &
Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) announced today that its subsidiaries
Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries
(HSHI) received orders from an Asian shipowner worth
total of 891 billion won ($821 million) for the
construction of six container carriers with a capacity of 15,000
- The order at HHI, worth 594 billion won, is
related to the construction of four ships, while the one at HSHI,
worth 297 billion won is for the realization of
two doormen. The six ships will be delivered within the third
quarter of 2023.