January 5, 2021
Costa postpones the restart of cruises in Italy to 31
January
"Delicious Coast" will offer mini-cruises of
three and four days or a whole seven-day cruise
In view of the continuing situation of uncertainty
resulting from the restrictions planned for the coming weeks to
covid-19 emergency, close to the restart of the Covid-19
its cruise business in Italy expected on Thursday
costa company today announced the decision to cancel the
cruises originally planned between 7 and 31 January and
resume operations on January 31st with Costa Deliziosa
that will offer the same itinerary originally planned for
Costa Smeralda,with three- and four-day mini-cruises, or
alternatively an entire seven-day cruise.
- The company explained that the decision to leave with Costa
Delicious will allow greater flexibility of
reprogramming of the itinerary, in order to respond to any
possible change resulting from the evolution of the scenario
Covid-19 in destinations. As a result, Costa Smeralda
will still be on hiatus for a few weeks.
