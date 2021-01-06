



January 5, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Costa postpones the restart of cruises in Italy to 31 January

"Delicious Coast" will offer mini-cruises of three and four days or a whole seven-day cruise

In view of the continuing situation of uncertainty resulting from the restrictions planned for the coming weeks to covid-19 emergency, close to the restart of the Covid-19 its cruise business in Italy expected on Thursday costa company today announced the decision to cancel the cruises originally planned between 7 and 31 January and resume operations on January 31st with Costa Deliziosa that will offer the same itinerary originally planned for Costa Smeralda,with three- and four-day mini-cruises, or alternatively an entire seven-day cruise.

The company explained that the decision to leave with Costa Delicious will allow greater flexibility of reprogramming of the itinerary, in order to respond to any possible change resulting from the evolution of the scenario Covid-19 in destinations. As a result, Costa Smeralda will still be on hiatus for a few weeks.









