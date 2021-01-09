Scorpio Bulkers will change its name to Eneti Inc.
The change in the company name must be
approved by shareholders
The Monegasque Scorpio Bulkers, which recently confirmed the
its intention to exit the bulk carrier market for
engage in maritime activities in the field of energy
including investment in ships for the installation of wind turbines
(
of the 21st
December 2020), announced the decision to change the
name that will become Eneti Inc. The proposal
change of denominations will be subject to
approval of the shareholders who will meet at the shareholders' meeting
extraordinary on February 3rd.