



January 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Scorpio Bulkers will change its name to Eneti Inc.

The change in the company name must be approved by shareholders

The Monegasque Scorpio Bulkers, which recently confirmed the its intention to exit the bulk carrier market for engage in maritime activities in the field of energy including investment in ships for the installation of wind turbines ( of the 21st December 2020), announced the decision to change the name that will become Eneti Inc. The proposal change of denominations will be subject to approval of the shareholders who will meet at the shareholders' meeting extraordinary on February 3rd.









