January 7, 2021
- Italy-China Agreement on the Mutual Recognition of
maritime certificates
- It was initialled by representatives of MIT and
China Maritime Safety Administration
- Italy and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on
mutual recognition of maritime certificates on behalf of the
maritime authorities of the two nations. The agreement is
signed by Cao Desheng, Director General of China
Maritime Safety Administration (MSA), and Maria Teresa Di Matteo,
responsible for the Directorate-General for The Supervision of
port authorities, port infrastructure and transport
maritime and inland waterways of the Ministry of
Infrastructure and Transport, in video conference with ministers
Foreign Affairs of China and Italy, Wang Yi and Luigi Di Maio.
- Thanks to the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, the two parties
will mutually recognize sea people's certificates
issued by the maritime administrations of the two countries as part of the
of the International Convention on Training Standards,
enabling and guarding for seafarers (STCW).
- The China Maritime Safety Administration has pointed out that
this new cooperation between China and Italy in the field of
training and the issue of certificates to seafarers should not be
only for the benefit of the occupation of Chinese seafarers on ships
italian seafarers will also help Italian seafarers to work
in the Chinese cruise industry.
