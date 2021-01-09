



January 7, 2021

It was initialled by representatives of MIT and China Maritime Safety Administration

Italy and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual recognition of maritime certificates on behalf of the maritime authorities of the two nations. The agreement is signed by Cao Desheng, Director General of China Maritime Safety Administration (MSA), and Maria Teresa Di Matteo, responsible for the Directorate-General for The Supervision of port authorities, port infrastructure and transport maritime and inland waterways of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, in video conference with ministers Foreign Affairs of China and Italy, Wang Yi and Luigi Di Maio.

Thanks to the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, the two parties will mutually recognize sea people's certificates issued by the maritime administrations of the two countries as part of the of the International Convention on Training Standards, enabling and guarding for seafarers (STCW).

The China Maritime Safety Administration has pointed out that this new cooperation between China and Italy in the field of training and the issue of certificates to seafarers should not be only for the benefit of the occupation of Chinese seafarers on ships italian seafarers will also help Italian seafarers to work in the Chinese cruise industry.









