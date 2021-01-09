|
|
January 7, 2021
|
|
- The Japanese shipyards JMU and Imabari have set up
the nihon shipyard joint venture
-
- It will have 510 employees and will operate in all
segments of naval mechanics, excluding LNG vessels
-
- I cantieri navali giapponesi Japan Marine United Corporation
(JMU) and Imabari Shipbuilding Co. formed the joint venture
Nihon Shipyard Co., with effect from last January 1st. The new
company, headquartered in Tokyo and a share capital of
100 million yen, is 51% owned by Imabari and 49%
by JMU and will have about 510 employees from the two
partner companies.
-
- Nihon Shipyard will take care of all the activities of
shipbuilding: from design, construction and
offshore vessels and facilities, with the exception of
naval units powered by liquefied natural gas.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail