



January 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The Japanese shipyards JMU and Imabari have set up the nihon shipyard joint venture

It will have 510 employees and will operate in all segments of naval mechanics, excluding LNG vessels

I cantieri navali giapponesi Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) and Imabari Shipbuilding Co. formed the joint venture Nihon Shipyard Co., with effect from last January 1st. The new company, headquartered in Tokyo and a share capital of 100 million yen, is 51% owned by Imabari and 49% by JMU and will have about 510 employees from the two partner companies.

Nihon Shipyard will take care of all the activities of shipbuilding: from design, construction and offshore vessels and facilities, with the exception of naval units powered by liquefied natural gas.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail