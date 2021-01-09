ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
United Overseas Group to buy United Arab Chemical Carriers

The company has a fleet of 20 ships for the transport of petroleum and chemical products

Shipping company United Arab Chemical Carriers (UACC) dubai will be acquired by United Overseas Group, a investments controlled by shipowners Peter Georgiopoulos and Leonidas Vrondissis. UACC, which was founded in 2007, a fleet of 20 ships for the transport of petroleum products and chemicals consisting of nine chemists, two LR1 tankers and nine MR tankers, to which are added two rental ships. According to forecasts, the transaction will be completed by the first quarter this year.





