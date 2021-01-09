|
January 7, 2021
- United Overseas Group to buy United Arab Chemical
Carriers
- The company has a fleet of 20 ships for the transport of
petroleum and chemical products
- Shipping company United Arab Chemical Carriers (UACC)
dubai will be acquired by United Overseas Group, a
investments controlled by shipowners Peter Georgiopoulos and
Leonidas Vrondissis. UACC, which was founded in 2007,
a fleet of 20 ships for the transport of petroleum products and
chemicals consisting of nine chemists, two LR1 tankers and nine MR tankers,
to which are added two rental ships. According to forecasts, the
transaction will be completed by the first quarter
this year.