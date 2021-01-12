|
|
January 11, 2021
|
|
- Forth Ports buys port towing company
Targe Towing
-
- The company has a fleet of nine naval vehicles and three more in
Management
-
- The British port group Forth Ports has acquired the entire
capital of the Scottish port towing company Targe
Towing Ltd. which has a fleet of nine owned naval vessels,
of which five tugs, used in the ports and waters of the
North-East Scotland as well as three other tugs under management
operated at the Hound Point maritime terminal. Targe has been for years
collaborates with Forth Estuary Towage (FET), the
trailer wholly controlled by the Forth Ports group operating
services on the River Forth.
-
- Forth Ports has announced that Targe will maintain its
name and will continue to be guided
by the chief executive, Tom Woolley, and the director
operational, Nick Dorman.