



January 11, 2021

Original news Forth Ports buys port towing company Targe Towing

The company has a fleet of nine naval vehicles and three more in Management

The British port group Forth Ports has acquired the entire capital of the Scottish port towing company Targe Towing Ltd. which has a fleet of nine owned naval vessels, of which five tugs, used in the ports and waters of the North-East Scotland as well as three other tugs under management operated at the Hound Point maritime terminal. Targe has been for years collaborates with Forth Estuary Towage (FET), the trailer wholly controlled by the Forth Ports group operating services on the River Forth.

Forth Ports has announced that Targe will maintain its name and will continue to be guided by the chief executive, Tom Woolley, and the director operational, Nick Dorman.









