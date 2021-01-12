|
January 11, 2021
- ONE will activate two new maritime services
containerised between Northern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean
- They will have weekly frequency and will touch the
transhipment of Tanger Med and Algeciras
- In the coming days the Japanese shipping company Ocean
Network Express (ONE) will activate two new direct services
that will connect Northern Europe with the ports of
Mediterranean countries of the Near East and with the Mediterranean ports of the
Marmara Sea region. The new North Europe East service
Mediterranean Express (NEX) opens on Friday
and will make stops in Southampton, Rotterdam,
Hamburg, Antwerp, Le Havre, Tanger Med, Malta, Alexandria
(Dekheila), Damietta, Beirut, Mersin, Iskenderun, Algeciras and
Southampton. The new North Europe Turkey Express (NTX) service
will be launched next Sunday and will touch the ports of
Southampton, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Malta, Gebze, Istanbul
(Ambarli), Gemlik, Aliaga, Tanger Med and Southampton.
