



January 11, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news ONE will activate two new maritime services containerised between Northern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean

They will have weekly frequency and will touch the transhipment of Tanger Med and Algeciras

In the coming days the Japanese shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) will activate two new direct services that will connect Northern Europe with the ports of Mediterranean countries of the Near East and with the Mediterranean ports of the Marmara Sea region. The new North Europe East service Mediterranean Express (NEX) opens on Friday and will make stops in Southampton, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Le Havre, Tanger Med, Malta, Alexandria (Dekheila), Damietta, Beirut, Mersin, Iskenderun, Algeciras and Southampton. The new North Europe Turkey Express (NTX) service will be launched next Sunday and will touch the ports of Southampton, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Malta, Gebze, Istanbul (Ambarli), Gemlik, Aliaga, Tanger Med and Southampton.









