January 11, 2021
- Yang Ming and Wan Hai's revenue surges in the latter part
of 2020
- In the whole year, turnover has grown
+1.8% and +12.7% respectively
- The surge in the value of turnover since
since last August has allowed shipping companies to
containerized Taiwanese Yang Ming Line and Wan Hai Lines of
2020 with an increase in revenues. For the first
maritime carrier this strong progression has manifested itself
with an increase of +3.3% in revenues recorded in August followed by
up +11.6%, +24.1%, 29.0% and +35.2% in the following months,
while for WHL the +5.9% marked in August were followed by increases
+18.3%, +31.5%, +41.0% and +75.7%.
- Overall, in the whole of 2020 Yang Ming totalled
revenues of 151.9 billion Taiwan dollars (5.4 billion
us dollars), with an increase of +1.8% on 2019, while Wan
Hai reported revenues of 82.3 billion Taiwan dollars
(US$2.9 billion), up 12.7% year-on-year
Previous.
