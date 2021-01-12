



January 11, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Yang Ming and Wan Hai's revenue surges in the latter part of 2020

In the whole year, turnover has grown +1.8% and +12.7% respectively

The surge in the value of turnover since since last August has allowed shipping companies to containerized Taiwanese Yang Ming Line and Wan Hai Lines of 2020 with an increase in revenues. For the first maritime carrier this strong progression has manifested itself with an increase of +3.3% in revenues recorded in August followed by up +11.6%, +24.1%, 29.0% and +35.2% in the following months, while for WHL the +5.9% marked in August were followed by increases +18.3%, +31.5%, +41.0% and +75.7%.

Overall, in the whole of 2020 Yang Ming totalled revenues of 151.9 billion Taiwan dollars (5.4 billion us dollars), with an increase of +1.8% on 2019, while Wan Hai reported revenues of 82.3 billion Taiwan dollars (US$2.9 billion), up 12.7% year-on-year Previous.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail