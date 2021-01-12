|
|
January 11, 2021
|
|
- CEVA Logistics acquired Morocco's ASTI
-
- It is based in Casablanca and the Free Zone of Tangier
-
- CEVA Logistics acquired AS Transport International
(ASTI), a company that is one of the top ten logistics operators
moroccan market with almost 100 full-time employees in the
two offices in Casablanca and in the Free Zone of Tangier. Ceva
Logistics and ASTI have been partners for over two decades and in this
period have provided a range of multimodal services to customers in
the whole of the North African country.
-
- CEVA Logistics explained that through the acquisition of
Moroccan company will expand its offer of
export services, in particular reefer services, in particular
collaboration with the parent company CMA CGM.