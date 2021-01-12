



January 11, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news CEVA Logistics acquired Morocco's ASTI

It is based in Casablanca and the Free Zone of Tangier

CEVA Logistics acquired AS Transport International (ASTI), a company that is one of the top ten logistics operators moroccan market with almost 100 full-time employees in the two offices in Casablanca and in the Free Zone of Tangier. Ceva Logistics and ASTI have been partners for over two decades and in this period have provided a range of multimodal services to customers in the whole of the North African country.

CEVA Logistics explained that through the acquisition of Moroccan company will expand its offer of export services, in particular reefer services, in particular collaboration with the parent company CMA CGM.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec