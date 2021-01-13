|
|
January 13, 2021
|
|
- In the last quarter of 2020, maritime piracy
increased by +46%
-
- Last year there were a total of 195
accidents (+20%)
-
- In the last quarter of 2020, acts of piracy against
ships grew by +46% as there were 63 accidents
compared to 43 in the period October-December of the previous year. The
boarded vessels were 49 (35 in the fourth quarter of 2019),
those subject to attempted attack 8 (7), the ships against which they are
5 (1) firearms were exploded and a ship was
Seized. There were 50 seafarers kidnapped (64), those caught in
hostage 3 (10) and two seafarers were injured (1).
-
- Throughout 2020, maritime piracy incidents were
195, an increase of +20% compared to 162 in the previous year.
There were 161 ships boarded (130 in 2019), those subject to
attempted assault 20 (17), the ships being shot 11
(11) and those seized 3 (4). In the course of the accidents of the
last year 135 seafarers were kidnapped (134), nine were
(7), eight threatened (6) and 34 were taken hostage
(59).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail