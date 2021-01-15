|
|
January 15, 2021
|
|
- Last year the port of Hong Kong moved 17.96
million containers (-1.9%)
-
- In the last quarter of 2020 alone, a
+1.4% increase
-
- According to preliminary statistical data, in 2020 the port of Hong
Kong moveded containerized traffic of 17.96 million
of teu, down -1.9% on the previous year. The year
ended with an increase of +6.1% in traffic
container moved in December, growth that is
be the most pronounced recorded in the whole year.
-
- In the fourth quarter of last year alone, traffic
amounted to 4.65 million teu, an increase of +1.4% on the
october-december 2019. It should be noted that the
volume of traffic moveded last October is
of 1.50 million teu, with a reduction of -3.5% on October
2019, while the preliminary figure indicated an increase of +0.7%.
-
- In the second half of 2020, containerised traffic
moved by the Chinese port port was 9.35
million teu, with an increase of +1.6% on the first half of the
of the previous year.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail