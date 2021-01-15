



January 15, 2021

In the last quarter of 2020 alone, a +1.4% increase

According to preliminary statistical data, in 2020 the port of Hong Kong moveded containerized traffic of 17.96 million of teu, down -1.9% on the previous year. The year ended with an increase of +6.1% in traffic container moved in December, growth that is be the most pronounced recorded in the whole year.

In the fourth quarter of last year alone, traffic amounted to 4.65 million teu, an increase of +1.4% on the october-december 2019. It should be noted that the volume of traffic moveded last October is of 1.50 million teu, with a reduction of -3.5% on October 2019, while the preliminary figure indicated an increase of +0.7%.

In the second half of 2020, containerised traffic moved by the Chinese port port was 9.35 million teu, with an increase of +1.6% on the first half of the of the previous year.









