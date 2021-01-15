



January 15, 2021

Original news Container accident rate down Genoese terminal of PSA Genova Pra'

In 2020 it was the lowest ever

PSA Genova Pra', the company that manages the main container terminal of the port of Genoa, announced that in 2020 the number of incidents that occurred in its areas was the most with an LTIF1 index, a parameter commonly used to used to measure the pattern of accidents, which has at 6.5%, a decrease of 46% compared to the year Last. The company pointed out that the severity of the incidents that occurred in 2020 was lower than the previous years.









