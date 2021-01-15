|
January 15, 2021
- Container accident rate down
Genoese terminal of PSA Genova Pra'
- In 2020 it was the lowest ever
PSA Genova Pra', the company that manages the main
container terminal of the port of Genoa, announced that in 2020 the
number of incidents that occurred in its areas was the most
with an LTIF1 index, a parameter commonly used to
used to measure the pattern of accidents, which has
at 6.5%, a decrease of 46% compared to the year
Last. The company pointed out that the severity of the
incidents that occurred in 2020 was lower than the
previous years.