January 18, 2021
- The port of Antwerp closes 2020 with a new record of
container. Decline in other goods
- In the fourth quarter alone, 59.7 million were moveded
tonnes (+0.8%)
- Last year the port of Antwerp moved 230.8 million
tonnes of goods, down by -3.1% on 2019,
reduction that has been contained thanks to the new record of
traffic recorded in the container segment in which the
treated 139.0 million tons of cargoes with a
handling of containers, which amounted to 12.0 million
of teu, with increases of +0.2% and +1.3% respectively on the
2019 when previous records had been set. Declining
other miscellaneous goods, with conventional cargoes totaling
6.6 million tonnes (-20.6%) and rolling stock 4.6 million
tonnes (-9.4%). Liquid bulk also decreased with 69.0
million tonnes (-4.2%) and dry bulk with 11.6 million
(-17.0%).
- In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, the Belgian port port
59.7 million tonnes of goods, with a slight increase in the number of
+0.8% over the same period last year. In the field of
container was marked the new historical record of traffic
quarterly with more than 3.1 million teu moveded
(+5.5%), a record that is not such in terms of weight
of the eventful containerized loads that has been
total of almost 36.0 million tonnes (+3.8%),
therefore lower than the record of 36.4 million tons set
in the second quarter of 2019. The other miscellaneous goods have
increased by +8.0% in rolling stock, which amounted to
1.3 million tonnes, while conventional goods fell
-10.1% to 1.5 million tonnes. Stable traffic of the
liquid bulk with 18.0 million tonnes (+0.2%), while
in solid bulk decreased by -21.2% to 2.9 million
Tons.
