



January 18, 2021

Original news The port of Antwerp closes 2020 with a new record of container. Decline in other goods

In the fourth quarter alone, 59.7 million were moveded tonnes (+0.8%)

Last year the port of Antwerp moved 230.8 million tonnes of goods, down by -3.1% on 2019, reduction that has been contained thanks to the new record of traffic recorded in the container segment in which the treated 139.0 million tons of cargoes with a handling of containers, which amounted to 12.0 million of teu, with increases of +0.2% and +1.3% respectively on the 2019 when previous records had been set. Declining other miscellaneous goods, with conventional cargoes totaling 6.6 million tonnes (-20.6%) and rolling stock 4.6 million tonnes (-9.4%). Liquid bulk also decreased with 69.0 million tonnes (-4.2%) and dry bulk with 11.6 million (-17.0%).

In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, the Belgian port port 59.7 million tonnes of goods, with a slight increase in the number of +0.8% over the same period last year. In the field of container was marked the new historical record of traffic quarterly with more than 3.1 million teu moveded (+5.5%), a record that is not such in terms of weight of the eventful containerized loads that has been total of almost 36.0 million tonnes (+3.8%), therefore lower than the record of 36.4 million tons set in the second quarter of 2019. The other miscellaneous goods have increased by +8.0% in rolling stock, which amounted to 1.3 million tonnes, while conventional goods fell -10.1% to 1.5 million tonnes. Stable traffic of the liquid bulk with 18.0 million tonnes (+0.2%), while in solid bulk decreased by -21.2% to 2.9 million Tons.











