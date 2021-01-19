|
|
|
|
January 19, 2021
|
|
- Last year, freight traffic in the port of Taranto
decreased by -12.2%
-
- Growth in the fourth quarter alone was marked by
by +5.0%
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2020, freight traffic in the port
taranto was growing even if less sustained
compared to +23.5% in the previous quarter. In the period
October-December last year, the Apulian port port has
4.11 million tonnes of cargoes, with a
increase of +5.0% over the same period of 2019, of which 2.04%
million tonnes of goods on landing (-7.8%) and 2.07 million
tonnes of goods on board (+21.6%). The volume of traffic most
solid bulk, recorded a significant increase in the number of
increase of +2.7% to a total of 2.10 million
Tons. Conventional goods are also growing with 886,000
tonnes (+16.1%) as well as goods in containers that are
amounted to 25,000 tons, traffic that was
reactivated in the second half of 2020 when the Turkish
Yilport has acquired the management of the Polysectoral Pier. Falling,
on the other hand, liquid bulks totalled 1.10 million
tonnes (-0.7%).
-
- In the whole year 2020 the port of Taranto moveded 15.91
million tons of loads, with a decrease of -12.2% on the
2019, of which 8.43 million tonnes of goods on landing
(-18,0%) and 7.48 million tonnes of goods on boarding (-4.7%).
Traffic volumes were down across all sectors
from that of solid bulk in which the products are
8.42 million tonnes (-8.2%) were moveded. The bulk
amounted to 4.28 million tonnes (-1.5%). The
conventional goods amounted to 3.15 million tonnes
(-31,7%) and containerized goods at 57,000 tons.
|
|