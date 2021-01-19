



January 19, 2021

Original news Last year, freight traffic in the port of Taranto decreased by -12.2%

Growth in the fourth quarter alone was marked by by +5.0%

In the fourth quarter of 2020, freight traffic in the port taranto was growing even if less sustained compared to +23.5% in the previous quarter. In the period October-December last year, the Apulian port port has 4.11 million tonnes of cargoes, with a increase of +5.0% over the same period of 2019, of which 2.04% million tonnes of goods on landing (-7.8%) and 2.07 million tonnes of goods on board (+21.6%). The volume of traffic most solid bulk, recorded a significant increase in the number of increase of +2.7% to a total of 2.10 million Tons. Conventional goods are also growing with 886,000 tonnes (+16.1%) as well as goods in containers that are amounted to 25,000 tons, traffic that was reactivated in the second half of 2020 when the Turkish Yilport has acquired the management of the Polysectoral Pier. Falling, on the other hand, liquid bulks totalled 1.10 million tonnes (-0.7%).

In the whole year 2020 the port of Taranto moveded 15.91 million tons of loads, with a decrease of -12.2% on the 2019, of which 8.43 million tonnes of goods on landing (-18,0%) and 7.48 million tonnes of goods on boarding (-4.7%). Traffic volumes were down across all sectors from that of solid bulk in which the products are 8.42 million tonnes (-8.2%) were moveded. The bulk amounted to 4.28 million tonnes (-1.5%). The conventional goods amounted to 3.15 million tonnes (-31,7%) and containerized goods at 57,000 tons.











