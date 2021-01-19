



January 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Messina (Assarmatori): genoa's new foranea dam goes done and must be done right away

It is essential - he stressed - to ensure competitiveness and efficiency to the port system as well as to the production system of the most important industrial area of the country

"The new foranea dam in Genoa must be made and immediately, without hesitation. This was underlined today by the President of the shipowners' association Assarmatori, Stefano messina, referring to the project that plans to create a new dam located about 200 meters at sea compared to the position of the current foranea dam of the port of Genoa, a new work that is currently the subject of a public debate called by the port system of the Western Ligurian Sea.

"It must be done- explained Messina - why invest in the maritime-port infrastructure system is the way to help overcome the current crisis by relaunching the the entire national economy also through land connections in the process of being executed with significant public works.' The president of Assarmatori pointed out that the new foranea dam 'is essential to ensure competitiveness and efficiency to the port system, but, through this, to the system production of the most important industrial area of the country, making that competitiveness with northern ports possible Europe which for too many years has been a pipe will.'

"The construction of the new foranea dam- Messina - is a strategic work for that adaptation infrastructure of the port of Genoa, which is essential to allow airport, as well as to the entire Italian port system, to consolidate its logistical role in the Mediterranean scenario and European. Now it must be recovered and quickly lost time, they must be focused resources on what's really strategic strategy, an economic design on infrastructure that has a strong and shared market logic."

"The dam - messina reiterated - must be done and must be made immediately and well, ensuring with the new jobs fair and non- discriminatory at the port, ensuring competitiveness and laying the groundwork for massive growth in supported trafficking from a logistics network connecting with the industrial hinterland and Productive. We are today at the cowardly of the first large area integrated, metro and logistics, which provides the country with a real locomotive to drive the recovery."









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail