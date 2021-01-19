|
|
|
|
January 19, 2021
|
|
- Messina (Assarmatori): genoa's new foranea dam goes
done and must be done right away
-
- It is essential - he stressed - to ensure
competitiveness and efficiency to the port system as well as
to the production system of the most important industrial area
of the country
-
- "The new foranea dam in Genoa must be made and
immediately, without hesitation. This was underlined today by the
President of the shipowners' association Assarmatori, Stefano
messina, referring to the project that plans to create a new
dam located about 200 meters at sea compared to the position
of the current foranea dam of the port of Genoa, a new work that is
currently the subject of a public debate called by the
port system of the Western Ligurian Sea.
-
- "It must be done- explained Messina - why invest
in the maritime-port infrastructure system is the way
to help overcome the current crisis by relaunching the
the entire national economy also through land connections
in the process of being executed with significant public works.' The
president of Assarmatori pointed out that the new foranea dam
'is essential to ensure competitiveness and
efficiency to the port system, but, through this, to the system
production of the most important industrial area of the country,
making that competitiveness with northern ports possible
Europe which for too many years has been a pipe will.'
-
- "The construction of the new foranea dam-
Messina - is a strategic work for that adaptation
infrastructure of the port of Genoa, which is essential to allow
airport, as well as to the entire Italian port system, to
consolidate its logistical role in the Mediterranean scenario
and European. Now it must be recovered and quickly lost time, they must be
focused resources on what's really
strategic strategy, an economic design on infrastructure that
has a strong and shared market logic."
-
- "The dam - messina reiterated - must be done and must be made
immediately and well, ensuring with the new jobs fair and non-
discriminatory at the port, ensuring competitiveness and
laying the groundwork for massive growth in supported trafficking
from a logistics network connecting with the industrial hinterland and
Productive. We are today at the cowardly of the first large area
integrated, metro and logistics, which provides the country with a real
locomotive to drive the recovery."
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail