



January 19, 2021

The Italian Shipowners' Confederation writes to the Ministry of Health

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the international maritime transport owners and operators, is urging governments to include seafarers and workers in the among the priority categories in the context of the vaccinations for the covid-19 health emergency and to designate them as essential workers in order to avoid -- specified the ICS - the 2020 ship crew change crisis, crisis, to be sure, which does not seem at all to have run out in the last year but indeed it is getting worse because of the second wave of the pandemic. Indeed, the ICS found that governments are once again placing restrictions on mobility and travel due to the occurrence of mutations of the virus.

"The benefits of vaccinating those who are responsible for the transport of the vaccine and PPE all over the world - observed the Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Shipping, Guy Platten - they should be obvious. Governments need to classify seafarers as "key workers" and give them access priority to the vaccine, given that the impossibility of rotating the crews of the ships puts at risk the transport of the medical material necessary for the effort for global vaccination.

The Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), which adheres to the ics representing the Italian armament, has announced that it is written in recent days to the Ministry of Health for stress the need to give priority to the vaccination to all workers in the maritime world in order to avoid serious consequences that the spread of the virus could have not only for seafarers on board ships operating in traffic international services, but also for crews on board the cabotage connecting with the islands, with obvious repercussions negative for the entire economy of the country. Priority access to vaccines for seafarers - underlined Confitarma - could finally finally definitively solve the serious problem of maritime rotations abroad.







