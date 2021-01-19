|
January 19, 2021
- The ICS urges governments to include seafarers among the
priority categories for vaccinations
-
- The Italian Shipowners' Confederation writes to the Ministry of
-
- The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the
international maritime transport owners and operators, is
urging governments to include seafarers and workers in the
among the priority categories in the context of the
vaccinations for the covid-19 health emergency and to designate them
as essential workers in order to avoid -- specified
the ICS - the 2020 ship crew change crisis,
crisis, to be sure, which does not seem at all to have run out in the
last year but indeed it is getting worse because of the
second wave of the pandemic. Indeed, the ICS found that
governments are once again placing restrictions on mobility and
travel due to the occurrence of mutations of the virus.
-
- "The benefits of vaccinating those who are responsible for
the transport of the vaccine and PPE all over the world - observed
the Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Shipping, Guy
Platten - they should be obvious. Governments need to classify
seafarers as "key workers" and give them access
priority to the vaccine, given that the impossibility of
rotating the crews of the ships puts at risk the transport of the
medical material necessary for the effort for global vaccination.
-
- The Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), which adheres to the
ics representing the Italian armament, has announced that it is
written in recent days to the Ministry of Health for
stress the need to give priority to the
vaccination to all workers in the maritime world in order to
avoid serious consequences that the spread of the virus could have
not only for seafarers on board ships operating in traffic
international services, but also for crews on board the
cabotage connecting with the islands, with obvious repercussions
negative for the entire economy of the country. Priority access to
vaccines for seafarers - underlined Confitarma - could
finally finally definitively solve the serious problem of
maritime rotations abroad.
