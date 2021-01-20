



January 20, 2021

Original news In the last quarter of 2020, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles increased by +22.4%

Growth of full landing containers and empty containers at boarding

The slight decrease in container traffic moveded in 2020 from the port of Los Angeles announced in recent days by the director executive of the port authority was -1.3% being traffic of 9.21 million teu compared to 9.34 million in 2019. The decline was contained by the +2.4% increase in the landings of full containers, which are amounted to 4.83 million teu, and an increase of +3.2% in empty container embarkations, which totalled 2.81 million Mr President, i.e. the On the other hand, the boarding of full containers, which have 1.53 million teu (-12.8%), and container landings -67.0% to 49,000 teu.

In the last quarter of 2020 alone, the Californian port total of 2.75 million teu, with an increase in the +22.4% over the corresponding period last year. Landings and the embarkations of full containers were equal to 1.43 million teu (+25.9%) and 395,000 teu (-3.4%). The containers empty on landing were 7,000 (-75.1%) and those on boarding at 915,000 (+36.5%).







