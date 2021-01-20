|
|
|
|
January 20, 2021
|
|
- In the last quarter of 2020, container traffic in the
port of Los Angeles increased by +22.4%
-
- Growth of full landing containers and empty containers
at boarding
-
- The slight decrease in container traffic moveded in 2020
from the port of Los Angeles announced in recent days by the director
executive of the port authority was -1.3% being
traffic of 9.21 million teu compared to
9.34 million in 2019. The decline was contained by the
+2.4% increase in the landings of full containers, which are
amounted to 4.83 million teu, and an increase of +3.2% in
empty container embarkations, which totalled 2.81 million
Mr President, i.e. the On the other hand, the boarding of full containers, which have
1.53 million teu (-12.8%), and container landings
-67.0% to 49,000 teu.
-
- In the last quarter of 2020 alone, the Californian port
total of 2.75 million teu, with an increase in the
+22.4% over the corresponding period last year. Landings and
the embarkations of full containers were equal to
1.43 million teu (+25.9%) and 395,000 teu (-3.4%). The containers
empty on landing were 7,000 (-75.1%) and those on boarding at
915,000 (+36.5%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail