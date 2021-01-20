|
January 20, 2021
|
|
- The Federation of the Sea is also calling for a
political and administrative coordination dedicated to the activities
Maritime
-
- Ministry or dedicated department of the Presidency of the
Advice, or at least - explained Mattioli - a structure that
know how to systemo manage the entire maritime cluster
-
- The Federation of the Sea, which brings together most of the
organizations in the Italian maritime sector, has made its
the exhortation addressed to the government by the President of The
International Propeller Clubs, Umberto Masucci, to
a Ministry of the Sea is established, a constitution that is far from
hypothetical given the possibility that a
reshuffle of government, a reworking that often leads to the extension of
the Council of Ministers.
-
- "We are aware - said Mario Mattioli,
President of the Federation of the Sea and the Confederation of
Italian Shipowners (Confitarma) ‐ of how it can be
complex at this time to evaluate the demands of the many
sectors of our economy. Nonetheless, the world of the sea
believes that it is precisely in times of change like these that they can
important opportunities to safeguard the
country's interests in a sector of strategic importance such as
the maritime sector.'
-
- Recalling that the sea sector consists of
maritime transport, shipbuilding, fishing, recreational boating, ports
and terminal extraction industry, research and protection of the
territory, in addition to related related activities of the related sector, such as
insurance, brokerage, logistics services, nautical schools
as well as sports and recreational activities, Mattioli has
highlighted that it is "a world that produces
goods and services worth €34 billion (2% of GDP) and
buys supplies from other branches of the economy for 20
billions of euros, providing employment for 530,000 people."
-
- "Therefore, in this difficult phase of reflection
on the structure of the country - concluded the President of the Federation
of the Sea - the maritime cluster strongly calls for the
established an effective forum for political and administrative coordination
dedicated to maritime activities: Ministry of the Sea or
dedicated department of the Presidency of the Council, however a
structure that can put the management of the entire system
maritime clusters, whose aspects are now dispersed between different
administrations, with certain damage to their and Italy's development,
reading and innovating the past tradition of the Ministry of
Marina mercantile, now reduced to a single ministerial direction.
