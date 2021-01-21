|
January 21, 2021
- Assiterminal, yes to the creation of an institution that
is dedicated to maritime activities
-
- Ferrari: it is not a wish, it is not a
suggestion, but it should be a concrete and strategic need
of the Italy system
-
- The Italian Association of Port & Terminals Operators
(Assiterminal) agrees with the exhortation addressed to the
government by The International Propeller Clubs and the
of the Sea to establish a Ministry of the Sea or in any case a
political and administrative coordination for the activities of the
Maritime. "The appeals and reflections that are being
proposing by the Propeller and the Federation of the Sea,
as recently pointed out by Umberto Masucci and Mario Mattioli -
took over the director of Assiterminal, Alessandro Ferrari -
fall within the path of the best expression of the unity of
vision of the composite blue economy cluster: the economy of the
sea, broadly speaking, or transport logistics, if we want to
give a more systemic sense to the production dynamics of the
sector that seeks to re-emerge at the honours of the chronicles and
of the country's political and programmatic attention - agreed
Ferrari - would also need more incisiveness
administrative system, and consequently of an effectiveness in the
planning and implementation of concrete development measures, by the
of the government.'
-
- "Focusing on establishing governance
ad hoc institutional framework - underlined the director of Assiterminal
- it is not a wish, it is not a suggestion: it should
be a concrete and strategic need of the Italian system also
to better "ground" the opportunities of the
NGEU and the forward-looking missions contained in it. Probably the
policy would succeed on this issue even to give a reading not
cencelliana seizing this opportunity in the current context:
and as often happens, the goal is not necessarily achieved
through a functional path to "what instrument" but
through a clear awareness and willingness to realize
a project with its own clear vision and mission: to
the development of a strategic sector
for the Italian production system as ours".
-
- "Each of us, understood as an integral part of the cluster
- noted Ferrari - needs to simplify legislation, to
clearly identify who are the decision-makers and
of a system of transparent and uniform rules, to develop
synergistically the processes of digitization, to have a system
labour and training standards that promote development,
rationalisation of the tax system, to name but a few
some assets, unravelling the network of decision-makers and stakeholders
Actuators. Even in the course of the debate within our
recent conference "port taxation and port governance"
- recalled Ferrari - these demands have emerged, even more so
supported by some distinctions that have, however, highlighted the
how, on the merits, there is convergence, unity of purpose and
also desire and need to team up".
-
- "The maturity of this sector- continued the
director of Assiterminal - we believe you can see precisely in these
circumstances: beyond the legitimate and normal distinctions that
dialectics and business, the issues of governance, governance and
rules, the integration of technological infrastructure and
networks, synergistic industrial planning at the
logistic and tourist system, sensitivity (including
needy, why not) to the problems of the impacts
environment and social issues (link with the territory and its
collective in a non-localistic vision but as a summation of
people, opportunities and sustainability) are just a few
of the aspects on which the requests and their assumptions are
commonly oriented.'
-
- "So- agreed Ferrari - we all promote the yes
institution (Ministry, Undersecretary to the Presidency of the
Council, Ad Hoc Department with harmonizing delegations ...)
that collars in itself functions and professionalism,
passion and determination in systemising the current
administrative bureaucratic fragmentation from which it has suffered for several years
of twenty years this world: if other countries, including the EU, have already
moved in this direction it is evident that what we are
saying it's not wishful. There are, in the public
administration, profiles and professionalism to be enhanced with
a clear and ambitious project, but over the years we have seen
depleted resources and authority: this could really be
the time to relaunch them in a win-win really functional to the country:
and if for this you have to create new "armchairs" it will be
for once also aimed at the composition of the public good
or collective.'
