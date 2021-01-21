|
January 21, 2021
- Satisfaction with the inclusion in the decree scheme of the
President of the Council of Ministers transmitted to the Chamber of
completion of the doubling of the railway axis of the
Pontremolese, with an indication of the funding for a total of
€2.304 billion and with the appointment of a Commissioner
extraordinary, Mariano Cocchetti of RFI, was expressed by
Andrea Fontana, President of the Porto Freight Forwarders Association
of La Spezia.
-
- "The final completion of the doubling of the railway
Pontremolese, including the Galleria di Valico provided for by the
commented Fontana - rewards those with tenacity, even
recently, have continued to work towards achieving
this objective, considering and demonstrating always how the
Pontremolese is a strategic work not only for our
port but for the country. It appears that it is
even the first time that the very name of
Pontremolese appears in complete autonomy in the chapter on
railway infrastructure and it's the first time in years and
years of waiting, that the final completion can become
reality thanks to an all-encompassing allocation of the works
to be realized. The appointment of a Commissioner helps to strengthen the
satisfaction of those who vote because now a bureaucracy
can avoid obstacles, laces and laces on
a work designed for years, which can be financed with mef and mit funds and
therefore can be sung as soon as the decree is approved as
it is expected as a matter of urgency and ultimately.'
