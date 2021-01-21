



January 21, 2021

Original news Satisfaction with the inclusion in the Dpcm scheme of the completion of the doubling of the Pontremolese railway axis

It was expressed by Fontana, President of of the Association of Shippers of La Spezia

Satisfaction with the inclusion in the decree scheme of the President of the Council of Ministers transmitted to the Chamber of completion of the doubling of the railway axis of the Pontremolese, with an indication of the funding for a total of €2.304 billion and with the appointment of a Commissioner extraordinary, Mariano Cocchetti of RFI, was expressed by Andrea Fontana, President of the Porto Freight Forwarders Association of La Spezia.

"The final completion of the doubling of the railway Pontremolese, including the Galleria di Valico provided for by the commented Fontana - rewards those with tenacity, even recently, have continued to work towards achieving this objective, considering and demonstrating always how the Pontremolese is a strategic work not only for our port but for the country. It appears that it is even the first time that the very name of Pontremolese appears in complete autonomy in the chapter on railway infrastructure and it's the first time in years and years of waiting, that the final completion can become reality thanks to an all-encompassing allocation of the works to be realized. The appointment of a Commissioner helps to strengthen the satisfaction of those who vote because now a bureaucracy can avoid obstacles, laces and laces on a work designed for years, which can be financed with mef and mit funds and therefore can be sung as soon as the decree is approved as it is expected as a matter of urgency and ultimately.'







