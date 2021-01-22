ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

23 January 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 04:18 GMT+1



January 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
Terminal Bettolo, contract with Konecranes for the maintenance of port vehicles

The agreement will be in force until October 2024

Terminal Bettolo, the company that through the Terminal Investment Ltd. (TIL) is part of the Mediterranean shipowners' group Shipping Company (MSC) and which manages the terminal area for container in Calata Bettolo in the port of Genoa, has signed a four-year contract with Finland's Konecranes for the maintenance of the forecourt handling equipment of the Genoese port terminal. The agreement also includes a new solution of the Northern European company for the monitoring of physical condition of the mechanical components of the means in order to identify potential issues before they occur.





Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail