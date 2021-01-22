|
January 22, 2021
- Terminal Bettolo, contract with Konecranes for the
maintenance of port vehicles
- The agreement will be in force until October 2024
- Terminal Bettolo, the company that through the Terminal
Investment Ltd. (TIL) is part of the Mediterranean shipowners' group
Shipping Company (MSC) and which manages the terminal area for
container in Calata Bettolo in the port of Genoa, has signed a
four-year contract with Finland's Konecranes
for the maintenance of the forecourt handling equipment of the
Genoese port terminal. The agreement also includes a new
solution of the Northern European company for the monitoring of
physical condition of the mechanical components of the means in order to
identify potential issues before they occur.