



January 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Terminal Bettolo, contract with Konecranes for the maintenance of port vehicles

The agreement will be in force until October 2024

Terminal Bettolo, the company that through the Terminal Investment Ltd. (TIL) is part of the Mediterranean shipowners' group Shipping Company (MSC) and which manages the terminal area for container in Calata Bettolo in the port of Genoa, has signed a four-year contract with Finland's Konecranes for the maintenance of the forecourt handling equipment of the Genoese port terminal. The agreement also includes a new solution of the Northern European company for the monitoring of physical condition of the mechanical components of the means in order to identify potential issues before they occur.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec