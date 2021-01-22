



January 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Arcese agrees with TX Logistik for intermodal transport on the Bologna-Cologne line

Make five departures a week

The transport company Arcese has entered into an agreement with the TX Logistik of the Mercitalia railway group to activate a new intermodal freight service on the Swiss corridor between the Bologna Interport (Italy) and the northern TKN terminal in Cologne (Germany) which has been operational since 11 January with five departures per week and a transit time of less than 20 hours. Arcese pointed out that the new Bologna-Cologne route connects Emilia, Tuscany and Marche directly with the Ruhr allowing you to move up to 15,000 semi-trailers (P400) per year.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec