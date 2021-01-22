Arcese agrees with TX Logistik for intermodal transport
on the Bologna-Cologne line
Make five departures a week
The transport company Arcese has entered into an agreement with
the TX Logistik of the Mercitalia railway group to activate a
new intermodal freight service on the Swiss corridor
between the Bologna Interport (Italy) and the northern TKN terminal in
Cologne (Germany) which has been operational since 11 January with five
departures per week and a transit time of less than 20 hours. Arcese
pointed out that the new Bologna-Cologne route connects Emilia,
Tuscany and Marche directly with the Ruhr allowing you to move
up to 15,000 semi-trailers (P400) per year.