



January 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Next month the sea line will be inaugurated Carrara-Olbia-Cagliari by Grendi

The authorisations under Articles 16 are being acquired and 18 of Law 84/94 to operate in the Olbies airport

The new route that Grendi will make will stop at the port of Olbia Maritime Transport will activate next month offering a three-week frequency on the Marina line of Carrara-Olbia-Cagliari. This morning, meanwhile, the Advisory Commission Local unanimously delivered a favourable opinion on the grendi with a four-year authorisation to the carrying out port operations on its own account and on behalf of the third parties in the Port of Olbiese, referred to in Article 16 of Law 84/94, green light to be confirmed by the Partnership of the Sea Resource and finally by the Management Committee port system authority of the Sea of Sardinia.

This authorisation should previously have been granted to the nearby port of Golfo Aranci. The President of the AdSP of the Sea of Sardinia, Massimo Deiana, explained that, after a fruitful comparison with the local port cluster, the instances of the Gulf-Iranian community, right from the start concerned by the creation of a freight hub on the airport deemed to be in contrast with the tourist vocation of the port and, not secondary infrastructure, with a road infrastructure that is deficient and not adequate for the heavy goods vehicles. Hence the decision to grant Grendi to be able to operate in Olbia, where the company has, among other things, opened a new distribution center ( of the8th July 2020).

In addition, the AdSP has specified that the new authorisation will be preparatory to obtaining a state concession (ex Art. 18 of the same law, relating to the granting of areas and quays) of non-docking port spaces for the construction and management of works functional to the operations planned by the company, project the latter - the port authority announced - for which Grendi has presented an operational plan with substantial investments to the purchase of machinery, mechanical means and the infrastructure of the forecourts, as well as the use of specialized personnel to be used for handling operations of rolling stock and containers.







