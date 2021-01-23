|
January 22, 2021
- Next month the sea line will be inaugurated
Carrara-Olbia-Cagliari by Grendi
- The authorisations under Articles 16 are being acquired and
18 of Law 84/94 to operate in the Olbies airport
- The new route that Grendi will make will stop at the port of Olbia
Maritime Transport will activate next month offering a
three-week frequency on the Marina line of
Carrara-Olbia-Cagliari. This morning, meanwhile, the Advisory Commission
Local unanimously delivered a favourable opinion on the
grendi with a four-year authorisation to the
carrying out port operations on its own account and on behalf of the
third parties in the Port of Olbiese, referred to in Article 16 of Law 84/94,
green light to be confirmed by the
Partnership of the Sea Resource and finally by the Management Committee
port system authority of the Sea of Sardinia.
- This authorisation should previously have been granted
to the nearby port of Golfo Aranci. The President of the AdSP of the
Sea of Sardinia, Massimo Deiana, explained that, after a fruitful
comparison with the local port cluster, the
instances of the Gulf-Iranian community, right from the start
concerned by the creation of a freight hub on the airport deemed to be in
contrast with the tourist vocation of the port and, not
secondary infrastructure, with a road infrastructure that is deficient and not adequate for the
heavy goods vehicles. Hence the decision to grant Grendi
to be able to operate in Olbia, where the company has, among other things, opened a
new distribution center
(
of the8th
July 2020).
- In addition, the AdSP has specified that the new authorisation will be
preparatory to obtaining a state concession (ex Art. 18
of the same law, relating to the granting of areas and quays) of
non-docking port spaces for the construction and management of
works functional to the operations planned by the company, project
the latter - the port authority announced - for which Grendi has
presented an operational plan with substantial investments to
the purchase of machinery, mechanical means and
the infrastructure of the forecourts, as well as the use of
specialized personnel to be used for handling operations
of rolling stock and containers.
