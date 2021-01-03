|
|
|
|
January 22, 2021
|
|
- Costa postpones the restart of its activities until March 13
cruise cruises in Italy
-
- Proposed itineraries that will stop in Savona, La Spezia,
Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari
-
- Costa has decided to postpone further the restart of the
cruise activities in Italy. The company has
announced today that, following a careful evaluation of the
measures contained in the decree of the President of the Council of
ministers currently in force in Italy, has decided to postpone
to next March 13th the restart of his ships, which in the
had been set for 31 January. Costa explained
to believe that the current set of restrictive measures does not allow
to ensure their guests have an adequate experience of visits to
land and the opportunity to fully explore the beauties of the
destinations visited.
-
- Costa will then resume its operations on 13 March with
Costa Smeralda that will offer the possibility of
discover the most beautiful Italian locations with
three- and four-day mini-cruises, or alternatively a whole
seven-day cruise, which will stop in Savona, La Spezia,
Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari.
-
- As a result of this decision, all cruises originally
on Costa Deliziosa, Costa Firenze and Costa
Light between 1 February and 12 March,
therefore deleted.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail