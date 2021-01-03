



January 22, 2021

Proposed itineraries that will stop in Savona, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari

Costa has decided to postpone further the restart of the cruise activities in Italy. The company has announced today that, following a careful evaluation of the measures contained in the decree of the President of the Council of ministers currently in force in Italy, has decided to postpone to next March 13th the restart of his ships, which in the had been set for 31 January. Costa explained to believe that the current set of restrictive measures does not allow to ensure their guests have an adequate experience of visits to land and the opportunity to fully explore the beauties of the destinations visited.

Costa will then resume its operations on 13 March with Costa Smeralda that will offer the possibility of discover the most beautiful Italian locations with three- and four-day mini-cruises, or alternatively a whole seven-day cruise, which will stop in Savona, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari.

As a result of this decision, all cruises originally on Costa Deliziosa, Costa Firenze and Costa Light between 1 February and 12 March, therefore deleted.







