|
|
|
|
February 2, 2021
|
|
- Assologistic conference on the effects of Brexit
-
- It is scheduled for february 25th
-
- Assologistica has organized for 25 February a
conference on the theme "EU-UK Trade & Cooperation Agreement
United Kingdom: impacts and consequences on supply chains and transport"
which will be streamed from 10.00 to 13.00.
-
- The interventions of David Morgese (responsible for
Decisions, Authorizations and Guarantees Department - Tax and
URP, Milan Customs Office 2) on "Indications
Customs and Monopolies Agency for Brexit", by Marco
Sella (Customs & Global Trade Manager, customs driver) on "Mode
customs operations: effects of the new Trade & Cooperation
Agreement", by Ettore Sbandi (partner of Santacroce &
Partners - Tax Law Firm) on "VAT, duties, taxes
obligations: what changes with the EU-UK agreement", of
Claudio Perrella (partner of RP Legal & Tax - Associate Firm)
on "New fallout on Incoterms and supply chain contracts",
by Adrian Marsh (partner at Hill Dickinson Law Firm on
"New supply chain cautions in the UK"
(report in English), by Alessandro De Felice (President of
of ANRA) on "Consequences and main effects from the point of view of
view of risk management and insurance", by Nicolò
Marrali (Sales & Customer Care Manager of Hannibal - Group
Contship Italia) on "Case history (multimodal transport
operator)", by Giulia Ferrari (Head of Logistics
Transport and Integrated Services of Versalis) on "Case history
(chemical company)", by Chiara Fanali
(Director of the Internationalization and Foreign Trade Area of
Assolombarda) on "Assolombarda's initiatives to
face the new context" and Alessio Totaro (partner
of RP Legal & Tax - Associate Study) on "Contracts of
transport and handling goods to and from the UK, such as
what's new?"
-
- The meeting will be moderated by Riccardo Rossotto. For
participate in the conference it is necessary to register at the
https://culturaeformazione.assologistica.it/iscrizioni-convegni.html.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail