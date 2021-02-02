



February 2, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Assologistic conference on the effects of Brexit

It is scheduled for february 25th

Assologistica has organized for 25 February a conference on the theme "EU-UK Trade & Cooperation Agreement United Kingdom: impacts and consequences on supply chains and transport" which will be streamed from 10.00 to 13.00.

The interventions of David Morgese (responsible for Decisions, Authorizations and Guarantees Department - Tax and URP, Milan Customs Office 2) on "Indications Customs and Monopolies Agency for Brexit", by Marco Sella (Customs & Global Trade Manager, customs driver) on "Mode customs operations: effects of the new Trade & Cooperation Agreement", by Ettore Sbandi (partner of Santacroce & Partners - Tax Law Firm) on "VAT, duties, taxes obligations: what changes with the EU-UK agreement", of Claudio Perrella (partner of RP Legal & Tax - Associate Firm) on "New fallout on Incoterms and supply chain contracts", by Adrian Marsh (partner at Hill Dickinson Law Firm on "New supply chain cautions in the UK" (report in English), by Alessandro De Felice (President of of ANRA) on "Consequences and main effects from the point of view of view of risk management and insurance", by Nicolò Marrali (Sales & Customer Care Manager of Hannibal - Group Contship Italia) on "Case history (multimodal transport operator)", by Giulia Ferrari (Head of Logistics Transport and Integrated Services of Versalis) on "Case history (chemical company)", by Chiara Fanali (Director of the Internationalization and Foreign Trade Area of Assolombarda) on "Assolombarda's initiatives to face the new context" and Alessio Totaro (partner of RP Legal & Tax - Associate Study) on "Contracts of transport and handling goods to and from the UK, such as what's new?"

The meeting will be moderated by Riccardo Rossotto. For participate in the conference it is necessary to register at the https://culturaeformazione.assologistica.it/iscrizioni-convegni.html.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail