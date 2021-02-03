



February 3, 2021

Logtainer and Hupac have signed a collaboration agreement with the aim of developing an intermodal network between Ligurian ports, the Switzerland and southern Germany. The agreement provides for the sharing of experiences of commercial and operational development and integration of their networks to offer the market intercontinental maritime intercontinental solutions fast and reliable high-quality solutions Frequency.

Stressing that this transport network will ligurian ports that will benefit from an increase in the number of national and international connections, to the benefit of the economic supply chain involved, Logtainer and Hupac highlighted collaboration will also lead to an increase in interest in rail transport and will contribute to modal shift with eco-sustainable transport from Ligurian ports to the Plain padana and through the Alps until you reach the important clusters in Switzerland and southern Germany.

Noting that the completion of the railway works on the italian territory, including the last mile works of the ports provided for in the Italia Veloce plan, will allow a strong increase in of rail traffic, logtainer's CEO, Guido Nicolini, explained that "the agreement with Hupac will allow our customers and partners to develop and increase traffic destined beyond the Alps, which currently does not transit from Italian ports. Thanks to the synergy between Hupac and logtainer will be intensified rail traffic going meeting the needs of the market with significant benefits in terms of CO2 savings.'







