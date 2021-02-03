|
|
|
|
February 3, 2021
|
|
- Logtainer and Hupac agreement to develop intermodal network
between Ligurian ports, Switzerland and southern Germany
-
- The respective development experiences will be shared
commercial and operational
-
- Logtainer and Hupac have signed a collaboration agreement with
the aim of developing an intermodal network between Ligurian ports, the
Switzerland and southern Germany. The agreement provides for the sharing of
experiences of commercial and operational development and
integration of their networks to offer the market
intercontinental maritime intercontinental solutions fast and reliable high-quality solutions
Frequency.
-
- Stressing that this transport network will
ligurian ports that will benefit from an increase in the number of
national and international connections, to the benefit of the
economic supply chain involved, Logtainer and Hupac highlighted
collaboration will also lead to an increase in
interest in rail transport and will contribute to modal
shift with eco-sustainable transport from Ligurian ports to the Plain
padana and through the Alps until you reach the important
clusters in Switzerland and southern Germany.
-
- Noting that the completion of the railway works on the
italian territory, including the last mile works of the ports
provided for in the Italia Veloce plan, will allow a strong increase in
of rail traffic, logtainer's CEO,
Guido Nicolini, explained that "the agreement with Hupac
will allow our customers and partners to develop and
increase traffic destined beyond the Alps, which currently does not
transit from Italian ports. Thanks to the synergy between Hupac and
logtainer will be intensified rail traffic going
meeting the needs of the market with significant benefits
in terms of CO2 savings.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail