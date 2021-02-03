|
|
|
|
February 3, 2021
|
|
- In the last quarter of 2020, freight traffic
decreased in the port of Genoa (-9.3%) while he grew up at
Savona-Vado (+9.7%)
-
- In the whole year the two airports have moved
45.11 million tonnes (-15.9%) and 13.26 million
tonnes (-7.7%)
-
- Last December, traffic in goods
globally from the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado was
again, for the tenth consecutive month, down. Were
a total of 5.13 million tonnes of
loads, with a reduction of -5.4% on December 2019. The
decrease was caused by the contraction of -8.0%
traffic moveded by the port of the Ligurian capital that is
amounted to 4.01 million tonnes, which was
partially offset by the +5.9% increase in volumes
moved by the port port of Savona-Vado attested to 1.12
million tonnes.
-
- Last December, 1.94 million people were moved to Genoa
tons of goods in containers (-0.8%), 701 thousand tons of
conventional goods (-4.2%), 67 thousand tons of solid bulk
(+35.7%) and 135,000 tons of solid industrial bulk
(+60.4%), 1.02 million tonnes of mineral oils (-27.5%) And
77,000 tons of other liquid bulk (+18.6%). All the time
significant reduction in passenger traffic with a total of
34,000 people in the ferry segment (-53.4%) and less than two thousand
cruises (-96.6%).
-
- Even in Savona-Vado the traffic of dry bulk marked
a global increase of +109.4% with 180,000 tons moveded,
of which 73,000 coal (+56.6%), 49,000 cereals and oilseeds
(+749.8%), 2,000 minerals (+38.0%) and 55,000 tons of other
dry loads (+73.6%). Goods in containers, thanks to the entry
depending on vado's new containerized platform, they have
growth of +306.7% rising to 172,000 tons. Between
other miscellaneous goods, rolling stock totalled 303,000
tonnes (-7.1%), fruit 28,000 tonnes (+14.0%), steels
17,000 tons (+199.8%) and forest products 14,000 tons
(-20,1%). Liquid bulk fell by -27.2% to 402,000
tonnes, of which 343,000 of crude oil (-34.8%), 51,000
tonnes of refined petroleum products (+121.0%) and 9,000
tonnes of other loads (+113.2%).
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, the two Ligurian ports
a total of 15.44 million tonnes of goods, with a total of 15.44 million tonnes of goods, with
a decrease of -5.2% on the last quarter of the previous year,
of which 11.63 million were moveded in Genoa (-9.3%) and 3.78 million at
Savona-Vado (+9.7%).
-
- In Genoa, the quarterly decline was generated by the
reduction in the volumes of miscellaneous goods, with goods in containers
amounted to 5.82 million tonnes (-2.4%) and those
2.39 million tonnes (-3.8%), and the
decrease in liquid bulk volumes, with mineral oils
amounted to 2.46 million tonnes (-30.0%) and the others
liquid bulk at 199,000 tons (-1.0%) including 69,000 oils
vegetables and wine (-15.3%) and 129,000 chemicals (+8.9%). The
passengers totalled 144,000
(-75.1%), of which 125,000 in the ferry segment (-45.3%) And
20,000 in cruises (-94.4%).
-
- In Savona-Vado the quarterly traffic of various goods is
1.70 million tonnes (+23.5%), of which 1.01 million tonnes were
rolling stock (-5.9%), 520,000 containers (+244.3%), 92,000 fruit
(+0.5%), 52,000 forest products (+31.9%) and 30,000 tons
steels (+28.4%). Overall increase also in solid bulk
with 494,000 tons (+15.0%), of which 230,000 tons of coal (+12.4%),
84,000 cereals and oilseeds (12.2%), 20,000 minerals (-8.0%)
and 160,000 other solid bulk (+48.7%). On the other hand, falling
liquid bulk with 1.58 million tonnes (-2.3%), of which 1.47 million tonnes
million crude oil (-4.9%), 89,000 oil products
refined (+26.6%) and 22,000 other liquid bulk (+14.7%).
Always almost stopped the traffic of cruise growers with 7 thousand units
(-96,2%) and that of ferries with 700 units (-95.9%).
-
- In the whole of 2020, the port system consisting of airports
Genoa and Savona-Vado moveded 58.46 million tonnes
goods, with a decrease of -14.2% on 2019, of which 45.11
million tonnes moveded in Genoa (-15.9%) and 13.26 million
of tons in Savona-Vado (-7.7%). Container traffic only
was 2.35 million teu (-10.0%) And
54,000 teu (+167.8%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail