



February 3, 2021

Last December, traffic in goods globally from the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado was again, for the tenth consecutive month, down. Were a total of 5.13 million tonnes of loads, with a reduction of -5.4% on December 2019. The decrease was caused by the contraction of -8.0% traffic moveded by the port of the Ligurian capital that is amounted to 4.01 million tonnes, which was partially offset by the +5.9% increase in volumes moved by the port port of Savona-Vado attested to 1.12 million tonnes.

Last December, 1.94 million people were moved to Genoa tons of goods in containers (-0.8%), 701 thousand tons of conventional goods (-4.2%), 67 thousand tons of solid bulk (+35.7%) and 135,000 tons of solid industrial bulk (+60.4%), 1.02 million tonnes of mineral oils (-27.5%) And 77,000 tons of other liquid bulk (+18.6%). All the time significant reduction in passenger traffic with a total of 34,000 people in the ferry segment (-53.4%) and less than two thousand cruises (-96.6%).

Even in Savona-Vado the traffic of dry bulk marked a global increase of +109.4% with 180,000 tons moveded, of which 73,000 coal (+56.6%), 49,000 cereals and oilseeds (+749.8%), 2,000 minerals (+38.0%) and 55,000 tons of other dry loads (+73.6%). Goods in containers, thanks to the entry depending on vado's new containerized platform, they have growth of +306.7% rising to 172,000 tons. Between other miscellaneous goods, rolling stock totalled 303,000 tonnes (-7.1%), fruit 28,000 tonnes (+14.0%), steels 17,000 tons (+199.8%) and forest products 14,000 tons (-20,1%). Liquid bulk fell by -27.2% to 402,000 tonnes, of which 343,000 of crude oil (-34.8%), 51,000 tonnes of refined petroleum products (+121.0%) and 9,000 tonnes of other loads (+113.2%).

In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, the two Ligurian ports a total of 15.44 million tonnes of goods, with a total of 15.44 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -5.2% on the last quarter of the previous year, of which 11.63 million were moveded in Genoa (-9.3%) and 3.78 million at Savona-Vado (+9.7%).

In Genoa, the quarterly decline was generated by the reduction in the volumes of miscellaneous goods, with goods in containers amounted to 5.82 million tonnes (-2.4%) and those 2.39 million tonnes (-3.8%), and the decrease in liquid bulk volumes, with mineral oils amounted to 2.46 million tonnes (-30.0%) and the others liquid bulk at 199,000 tons (-1.0%) including 69,000 oils vegetables and wine (-15.3%) and 129,000 chemicals (+8.9%). The passengers totalled 144,000 (-75.1%), of which 125,000 in the ferry segment (-45.3%) And 20,000 in cruises (-94.4%).

In Savona-Vado the quarterly traffic of various goods is 1.70 million tonnes (+23.5%), of which 1.01 million tonnes were rolling stock (-5.9%), 520,000 containers (+244.3%), 92,000 fruit (+0.5%), 52,000 forest products (+31.9%) and 30,000 tons steels (+28.4%). Overall increase also in solid bulk with 494,000 tons (+15.0%), of which 230,000 tons of coal (+12.4%), 84,000 cereals and oilseeds (12.2%), 20,000 minerals (-8.0%) and 160,000 other solid bulk (+48.7%). On the other hand, falling liquid bulk with 1.58 million tonnes (-2.3%), of which 1.47 million tonnes million crude oil (-4.9%), 89,000 oil products refined (+26.6%) and 22,000 other liquid bulk (+14.7%). Always almost stopped the traffic of cruise growers with 7 thousand units (-96,2%) and that of ferries with 700 units (-95.9%).

In the whole of 2020, the port system consisting of airports Genoa and Savona-Vado moveded 58.46 million tonnes goods, with a decrease of -14.2% on 2019, of which 45.11 million tonnes moveded in Genoa (-15.9%) and 13.26 million of tons in Savona-Vado (-7.7%). Container traffic only was 2.35 million teu (-10.0%) And 54,000 teu (+167.8%).

















