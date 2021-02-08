



February 8, 2021

Original news HPH Trust container terminals have established a new half-year traffic records

In the second half of last year, 13.4 million teu (+10.5%)

In 2020, container traffic moveded by terminals ports that are part of the HPH Trust's portfolio is grew by +1.6% compared to the previous year thanks to the new half-year traffic record set in the second middle of the year. Overall, traffic in 2020 was increased by almost 23.7 million teu, of which 13.6 million teu (+2.3%) moved by the Yantian branch International Container Terminals (YICT) in the port of Yantian and huizhou International Container Terminal (HICT) branch in the port of Huizhou and 10.1 million teu (+0.6%) in the port of Hong Kong through Hongkong International Terminals (HIT) branches, Asia Container Terminals (ACT) and COSCO-HIT Terminals. In the only the second half of 2020, traffic was reached record 13.4 million teu, with an increase of +10.5% on the same period as the previous year.

The budget for the 2020 annual financial year of the group benefited from the best performances recorded in the second semester. The year was closed with revenues of 10.7 billion Hong Kong dollars (1.4 billion U.S. dollars), down by -3.7% on 2019. Operating costs have fallen -6.4% to $7.2 billion in Hong Kong. Operating profit and net profit showed increases of +2.2% and +10.5% to 3.5 billion and 2.0 billion Hong Kong.









