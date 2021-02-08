|
February 8, 2021
|
|
- HPH Trust container terminals have established a new
half-year traffic records
-
- In the second half of last year,
13.4 million teu (+10.5%)
-
- In 2020, container traffic moveded by terminals
ports that are part of the HPH Trust's portfolio is
grew by +1.6% compared to the previous year
thanks to the new half-year traffic record set in the second
middle of the year. Overall, traffic in 2020
was increased by almost 23.7 million teu, of which
13.6 million teu (+2.3%) moved by the Yantian branch
International Container Terminals (YICT) in the port of Yantian and
huizhou International Container Terminal (HICT) branch in the
port of Huizhou and 10.1 million teu (+0.6%) in the port of Hong
Kong through Hongkong International Terminals (HIT) branches,
Asia Container Terminals (ACT) and COSCO-HIT Terminals. In the only
the second half of 2020, traffic was reached
record 13.4 million teu, with an increase of +10.5% on the
same period as the previous year.
-
- The budget for the 2020 annual financial year
of the group benefited from the best performances recorded in the
second semester. The year was closed with revenues of
10.7 billion Hong Kong dollars (1.4 billion U.S. dollars),
down by -3.7% on 2019. Operating costs have fallen
-6.4% to $7.2 billion in Hong Kong. Operating profit and
net profit showed increases of +2.2% and
+10.5% to 3.5 billion and 2.0 billion Hong
Kong.
