ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

10 February 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 05:12 GMT+1



February 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
Global Ship Lease buys seven 6,000 teu containers

They have an average age of about 20 years. The investment is of $116 million

Global Ship Lease (GSL), a company that has a fleet of 43 container container of rental properties at primary shipping companies, announced that it had acquired other seven container carriers with a capacity of 6,000 teu, ships post-Panamx of the average age of about 20 years. The investment totals $116 million. These too seven units were rented to leading companies with contracts with a minimum duration of 36 months for each vessel with option to extend the duration by two years.





Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail