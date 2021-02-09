



February 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Global Ship Lease buys seven 6,000 teu containers

They have an average age of about 20 years. The investment is of $116 million

Global Ship Lease (GSL), a company that has a fleet of 43 container container of rental properties at primary shipping companies, announced that it had acquired other seven container carriers with a capacity of 6,000 teu, ships post-Panamx of the average age of about 20 years. The investment totals $116 million. These too seven units were rented to leading companies with contracts with a minimum duration of 36 months for each vessel with option to extend the duration by two years.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec