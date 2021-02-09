|
February 9, 2021
- Global Ship Lease buys seven 6,000 teu containers
- They have an average age of about 20 years. The investment is
of $116 million
- Global Ship Lease (GSL), a company that has a fleet of 43
container container of rental properties at primary
shipping companies, announced that it had acquired other
seven container carriers with a capacity of 6,000 teu, ships
post-Panamx of the average age of about 20 years. The investment
totals $116 million. These too
seven units were rented to leading companies with
contracts with a minimum duration of 36 months for each vessel with
option to extend the duration by two years.