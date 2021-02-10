|
February 10, 2021
- Genoese Alpha Maritime Services opens three new offices
in the United States
- They are located in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and New York City.
- The Genoese logistics company Alpha Maritime Services has opened
three new offices in the United States. Through the new
Miami, Fort Lauderdale and New York, the Italian company aims to
serve the entire American market by sea (FCL/LCL), by air and
by land, also taking care of "in-house" the operations
customs duties throughout the United States.