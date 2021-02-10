



February 10, 2021

Original news Genoese Alpha Maritime Services opens three new offices in the United States

They are located in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and New York City.

The Genoese logistics company Alpha Maritime Services has opened three new offices in the United States. Through the new Miami, Fort Lauderdale and New York, the Italian company aims to serve the entire American market by sea (FCL/LCL), by air and by land, also taking care of "in-house" the operations customs duties throughout the United States.









