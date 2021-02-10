



February 10, 2021

Original news Federagenti raises alarm about the risk of marginalization from the world market run by Italian maritime brokers

Saints: the country system has become incapable of understand how vital it is to defend certain activities linked to vital trades

Federation of Italian Maritime Agents issues alarm for the risk of marginalization from the world market national maritime brokers, who - federagenti denounces - "pay the damage of the lack of national strategy.' "It risks to suffer very serious damage until it collapses - explains the federation - one of the pillars of the Italian maritime cluster, the brokerage firms engaged in the business of rental and sale of ships: in ten years several dozen of companies have come out of the picture and several hundred places of high-level vocational training jobs have been lost. Always considered one of the excellences of Italian shipping - federagenti points out - the sector is not only paying the price pandemic, but above all the consequences of a trend of which has been going on for years and which is the result of the combined combination of a number of factors: from the contraction constant transport of some raw materials in bulk (in coal) and, consequently, of the nuts, the loss of the control by Italian capital of assets industrial strategies such as that of the steel industry up to contraction in the number of Italian shipping companies engaged in the transport of goods in bulk.'

"With a country system that, in a general landscape of shortening of strategic supply chains and increased control over them, became incapable of understand how vital it is to defend certain activities linked to vital traffic, instead delegating control to players foreigners - underlines the President of Federagenti, Alessandro Santi - the activity of maritime brokers also marks the step triggering an alarm that cannot go unheeded. Despite a tradition and consolidated reliability, despite an ability to train and employ young people who more and more often they are attracted by foreign sirens, shipping companies are always subject to increased frequency of bypassing by foreign competitors that on the domestic market can compete with fewer constraints, but even fewer guarantees for customers, obtaining the favor of large national loaders, starting with multinationals in the sector energy supply.'

According to Federagenti, a vicious circle is therefore created in which large loaders exclude national companies of brokerage, these also see eroded their historical propensity training and employment of young people who, in increasing numbers, or emigrate or seek employment with the loaders, with the result that to weaken what was a flagship of shipping Italian and Mediterranean countries and, with a domino effect, also the power contractual and control of the country's industrial players who until a few years ago they found in Italian brokers not only a brokerage figure, but above all a trusted advisor.

"On the square of Genoa alone - summarizes Federagenti for clarify the scope of the problem - in ten years the number of companies has almost halved with specialized employees passed by the almost 340 of 2010 to 220 today."







