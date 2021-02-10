|
February 10, 2021
- Federation of Italian Maritime Agents issues alarm
for the risk of marginalization from the world market
national maritime brokers, who - federagenti denounces - "pay
the damage of the lack of national strategy.' "It risks
to suffer very serious damage until it collapses - explains the federation
- one of the pillars of the Italian maritime cluster, the
brokerage firms engaged in the business of
rental and sale of ships: in ten years several dozen
of companies have come out of the picture and several hundred places of
high-level vocational training jobs have been lost.
Always considered one of the excellences of Italian shipping -
federagenti points out - the sector is not only paying the price
pandemic, but above all the consequences of a trend of
which has been going on for years and which is the result of the
combined combination of a number of factors: from the contraction
constant transport of some raw materials in bulk (in
coal) and, consequently, of the nuts, the loss of the
control by Italian capital of assets
industrial strategies such as that of the steel industry up to
contraction in the number of Italian shipping companies
engaged in the transport of goods in bulk.'
- "With a country system that, in a general landscape of
shortening of strategic supply chains and
increased control over them, became incapable of
understand how vital it is to defend certain activities
linked to vital traffic, instead delegating control to players
foreigners - underlines the President of Federagenti, Alessandro
Santi - the activity of maritime brokers also marks the step
triggering an alarm that cannot go unheeded.
Despite a tradition and consolidated reliability,
despite an ability to train and employ young people who
more and more often they are attracted by foreign sirens,
shipping companies are always subject to
increased frequency of bypassing by foreign competitors
that on the domestic market can compete with fewer constraints, but
even fewer guarantees for customers, obtaining the favor of large
national loaders, starting with multinationals in the sector
energy supply.'
- According to Federagenti, a vicious circle is therefore created in which
large loaders exclude national companies of
brokerage, these also see eroded their historical propensity
training and employment of young people who, in increasing numbers,
or emigrate or seek employment with the loaders, with the result that
to weaken what was a flagship of shipping
Italian and Mediterranean countries and, with a domino effect, also the power
contractual and control of the country's industrial players who
until a few years ago they found in Italian brokers not only a
brokerage figure, but above all a trusted advisor.
- "On the square of Genoa alone - summarizes Federagenti for
clarify the scope of the problem -
- in ten years the number of companies has almost
halved with specialized employees passed by the almost
340 of 2010 to 220 today."
