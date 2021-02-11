



February 11, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The establishment of a Ministry of Ecological Transition? Positive only if it promotes development

If bureaucratic and oriented only to block - warns the President of Federlogistica/Conftrasporto - would pose a huge problem for the country

From the pinwheel of names and hypotheses about the composition of the government, assuming that Mario Draghi succeeds in the task of assigned him to form the new executive, it also turns out the possibility of setting up a Ministry of Ecological transition. On the basis of this hypothetical perspective, the President of Federlogistica/Conftrasporto puts the dots on the i: well - points out Luigi Merlo - "if it is a question of creating a ministry able to activate the recovery fund, to intervene to example strongly on the issue of the effect of climate change on the sea and port infrastructure, on the renewal of the fleet projecting towards LNG and hydrogen and trucking, on an upgrade of the railways and therefore of the care of iron launching our country towards the future. "Serious trouble instead - specifies the President of Federlogistica/Conftrasporto - if behind this forcibly impromptu new operations center to unify the competences of the Ministry of the Environment, Transport, productive activities and therefore structures ministerial techniques that have often been opposed in recent years without finding a point of understanding, further vigour was that environmentalism of "obstruction", which has not guaranteed serious environmental policies and that at the same time has blocked any form of development and infrastructure adaptation of our country. If it is a bureaucratic Ministry and oriented only to block -- pointed out Merlo -- he would put himself a huge problem for the country."

"We are sure, " concludes the President of Federlogistica/Conftrasporto - which President Draghi will take on this decision will identify a minister and a structure high-profile technique, capable of addressing these issues with vision, competence, without prejudice on development issues. Knowing from the outset that the system of ministries "for objectives" compared to traditional ministries, which Federlogistica has long hoped, it could make it essential to serious rethinking of the Bassanini reform and clearing customs immediately, as happened recently in France, the Ministry of Development and protection of the sea.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail