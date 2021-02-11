|
February 11, 2021
- The establishment of a Ministry of Ecological Transition?
Positive only if it promotes development
- If bureaucratic and oriented only to block - warns the
President of Federlogistica/Conftrasporto - would pose a
huge problem for the country
- From the pinwheel of names and hypotheses about the composition of the
government, assuming that Mario Draghi succeeds in the task of
assigned him to form the new executive, it also turns out the
possibility of setting up a Ministry of
Ecological transition. On the basis of this hypothetical perspective, the
President of Federlogistica/Conftrasporto puts the dots on the
i: well - points out Luigi Merlo - "if it is a question of creating a
ministry able to activate the recovery fund, to intervene to
example strongly on the issue of the effect of climate change
on the sea and port infrastructure, on the renewal of the fleet
projecting towards LNG and hydrogen and trucking,
on an upgrade of the railways and therefore of the care of iron
launching our country towards the future. "Serious trouble
instead - specifies the President of Federlogistica/Conftrasporto - if
behind this forcibly impromptu new operations center
to unify the competences of the Ministry of the Environment,
Transport, productive activities and therefore structures
ministerial techniques that have often been opposed in recent years
without finding a point of understanding, further vigour was
that environmentalism of "obstruction", which has not
guaranteed serious environmental policies and that at the same time has
blocked any form of development and infrastructure adaptation
of our country. If it is a bureaucratic Ministry
and oriented only to block -- pointed out Merlo -- he would put himself a
huge problem for the country."
- "We are sure, " concludes the President of
Federlogistica/Conftrasporto - which President Draghi will take on
this decision will identify a minister and a structure
high-profile technique, capable of addressing these issues with
vision, competence, without prejudice on development issues.
Knowing from the outset that the system of ministries "for
objectives" compared to traditional ministries, which
Federlogistica has long hoped, it could make it essential to
serious rethinking of the Bassanini reform and clearing customs immediately,
as happened recently in France, the Ministry of Development and
protection of the sea.'
