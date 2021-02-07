|
February 12, 2021
- Last year, freight traffic in the port of Trieste
decreased by -13%
- Increase in miscellaneous goods in the latter part of 2020
- In 2020, the port of Trieste moved over 54 million
tons of goods, with a decrease of -13% on the year
which is the result of the reduction in the volumes of loads
eventful in all four quarters of last year in all
the main product segments with the exception of that of
goods that in the last quarter of 2020 returned to
show a percentage change in positive sign.
- "Despite the economic situation," commented the President of the
of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Eastern, Zeno D'Agostino - the data give us back an idea of a
healthy port and the traffic curve has risen a bit to
end of year for some sectors, but we will have to wait a little longer,
to return to the numbers from the pre-covid phase».
- The reduction in volumes moveded last year is
was caused by the contraction of -13% of the traffic of the
which fell to 37.6 million tonnes and
by the much more pronounced decline (-70%) of the bulk
solid at about 514,000 tons. More content
the backwardness of miscellaneous goods which, with a total of more than 16
million tonnes, fell by -5%.
- The AdSP specified that while the reduction in volumes
of miscellaneous goods and especially liquid bulk, starting with
oil, are due to the fall in demand that began with the
covid, for solid bulk the result is caused by the decrease in
metallurgical, mineral and coal products in general
following the closure of the Trieste steel plant in
Ferriera di Servola.
- The port authority pointed out that the most
dynamic and vital year of the year just ended turned out to be
rolling stock, which recorded growth of +7% on 2019
thanks to the consolidation of the positive results of the last
quarter of 2020, reaching 243,500 transited units.
Positive trend - announced the AdSP - that in the month of
december turned further upwards, establishing a
double-digit increase (+25%).
- Last year containerized traffic alone - with 776,000
eventful teu - showed a small drop of -2%,
decrease -- made known the port authority -- which is
due to the decrease in in-service traffic on ro-ro ships from
and for Turkey and not to the long-distance one with the Far
East. In fact, the container terminal at Pier VII, with 688,000 teu,
the crisis is based on the values achieved in the
2019.
- As far as rail handling is concerned, in 2020 the
8,000 trains (-17%). The AdSP explained that
again it did not weigh the pandemic, but the
downsizing of the processing of trains at the Siderurgica
Triestina, and specified that, without these, the loss
total rail traffic in the port area
would have been much smaller (-8%).
- As for the port of Monfalcone, also managed by the
Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, in 2020 it
2.9 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease in the number of
-28% compared to 2019. The solid bulk sector, with 2.0
million tonnes, fell by -31%,
while miscellaneous goods lost -20%. The port authority has
specified that the negative trend of Portorosega is affected by the
was mainly the decline in coal (-95%) with 22,000
Tons. Metallurgical products, which represent the first
type of goods by weight with 63% of total traffic
of the Isontino port, reported a loss of 21%, while the
cellulose, the second largest airport sector by weight, has
710,000 tons (-9%). Car traffic too
managed by Cetal, a company controlled by the Grimaldi Group,
totaled a negative balance (-40%) with 86,000 units
between vehicles and cars of the most common
car manufacturers, with a monthly average of more than
7,000 vehicles transported on five average monthly connections with
Greece, Israel and Turkey.
