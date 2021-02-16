|
February 16, 2021
- Hutchison Ports will operate the new Saudi port of
JCPDI, on the Red Sea
- Operational activity will begin next year
- The Hutchison Ports terminal group in Hong Kong has signed
an agreement to invest in the construction of the new Saudi port
Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries (JCPDI) and for
manage the multipurpose terminals of the port port that will be
located in the Jazan Economic City, jazan province that
It is located on the southeastern coast of the Red Sea. The new
port will be equipped with a terminal container, a termination for
goods and a solid bulk terminal. The docks will be
on depths of -16.5 meters. According to the
forecasts, the first phase of the container terminal, which will have
a 730-meter quay line, will become operational
early next year.