



February 16, 2021

The Hutchison Ports terminal group in Hong Kong has signed an agreement to invest in the construction of the new Saudi port Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries (JCPDI) and for manage the multipurpose terminals of the port port that will be located in the Jazan Economic City, jazan province that It is located on the southeastern coast of the Red Sea. The new port will be equipped with a terminal container, a termination for goods and a solid bulk terminal. The docks will be on depths of -16.5 meters. According to the forecasts, the first phase of the container terminal, which will have a 730-meter quay line, will become operational early next year.









