AIDA postpones the start of the 2021 cruise season until 20
MARCH
Announcement following the extension of the lockdown decided by the
German Federal Government
AIDA Cruises, the company for the German market that through
Costa Cruises is part of the American group Carnival Corporation,
announced the cancellation of planned cruises in the
coming weeks because of the federal government's decision
german to extend until next month the lockdown period
to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The company explained
that many of the cruise destination regions have also
measures have been taken that significantly limit travel
until next spring.
AIDA has therefore decided to cancel the planned cruises
originally from 6 to 19 March next and to postpone the start of the
of the cruise season 2021 to March 20th with the first cruise
aidaperla ship in the Canary Islands.