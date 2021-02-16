



February 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news AIDA postpones the start of the 2021 cruise season until 20 MARCH

Announcement following the extension of the lockdown decided by the German Federal Government

AIDA Cruises, the company for the German market that through Costa Cruises is part of the American group Carnival Corporation, announced the cancellation of planned cruises in the coming weeks because of the federal government's decision german to extend until next month the lockdown period to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The company explained that many of the cruise destination regions have also measures have been taken that significantly limit travel until next spring.

AIDA has therefore decided to cancel the planned cruises originally from 6 to 19 March next and to postpone the start of the of the cruise season 2021 to March 20th with the first cruise aidaperla ship in the Canary Islands.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec