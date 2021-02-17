|
February 17, 2021
- The International Maritime Organization dedicates the World
Maritime Theme for 2021 to seafarers
- But the problem of crew change continues to be
an unresolved problem
- Several UN agencies have few tools to
intervene effectively in the solution of problems of
International. Then some of these have even less. The role
International Atomic Energy Agency, for example, is
been and is central, more than -- as by his statutes --
to accelerate and increase the contribution of atomic energy to
peace, health and prosperity throughout the world, especially for
prevent the further spread of the use of nuclear energy to
military purposes, using the agency's inspectors to
make sure that nations not already in possession of weapons
nuclear weapons can equip themselves with it. Less incisive, even in a period such as
the current one characterized by the very serious problems arising from the
spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the role of
world health organization, a reference to the
for governments, but only until the UN institute is
used as a scapegoat for the alleged inability to
control the health crisis. Much less perceptible,
finally, the function of agencies such as the International Maritime
Organization (IMO), generally called upon to oversee the
safety and security of maritime transport and the prevention of
pollution caused by ships, a function that is sensitive
only to insiders and much less to governments that care about
only that there are ships that can secure trade with
abroad.
- Some UN agencies, and this is the case with the IMO, in
critical situations can only appeal to governments
associated nations to implement those
measures provided for in the conventions that have been adopted with the
member countries' consent. They certainly do not send inspectors to
verify that things are going as agreed. Just urge, then.
And this the IMO did when it started appearing
evident the effect that measures to limit mobility
adopted by governments to contain the pandemic have had and are
maritime transport: that of forcing seafarers to
stay on board their ships, with endless boarding periods,
with months now becoming years. And, to be honest, the IMO
- for its part - can solicit, but up to a
certain point because his task, after all, is not to
to protect seafarers, as well as maritime transport. To seafarers
the IMO requires qualifications and certifications, i.e. duties, but
very little of their rights. In any case, another agency intervenes here
the International Labour Organization.
- The IMO's impotence in helping to solve the problem
of the difficulty of changing the crews of the ships, with
hundreds of thousands of seafarers who have long been hostages
of their work, seems once again confirmed by the intention
announced by the agency to dedicate the central maritime theme of
this year of the IMO precisely to seafarers. Giving visibility to the
problem, the International Maritime Organization seems to say; More
of this I can't do. Or rather, something more -- and of
worse -- it was done: celebrating seafarers as the heroes of the
Time. Institutions, and unfortunately also press
have rushed to attribute to the workers on the
sea this virtue. An unclaimed recognition that exempts
from proposing uncomfortable measures for those who should suggest them and from the
decide on actions, perhaps unpopular, that can concretely
solve the problem.
- "We must all -- is the exhortation of the Secretary
general of the IMO, Kitack Lim - do better to support
courageous professionals who continue to ensure trade
Global. The dedication and professionalism of more than one
one and a half million seafarers around the world - underlines Lim -
deserve our great admiration and gratitude, but above all
immediate action.' Vivaddio, it would be added if the
Lim's subsequent exhortation left no room for illusions. "A
first step - explains the Secretary-General of the IMO - would be that
countries designated seafarers as key workers, such as
indicated in the resolution of the General Assembly of the Nations
United Nations adopted in December.' A first step - it is therefore
easy to guess -- it's not an immediate action at all.
- If it is indecent that maritime nations have not yet
designated seafarers as essential workers (to date they have
55 IMO member states and two associated nations), it is
however obvious -- and I note to the IMO that it is no coincidence that it speaks of the first
step -- that this is not at all sufficient.
Much more should be done.
-
- This something more has been done, for the
workers of the sea, but especially for those on land. A case
emblematic of the concrete will to solve the problem is,
for example, the one that has been highlighted in recent days as a result of the
decision of the Austrian authorities not to grant the
possibility of access to the national territory for persons
not in possession of a certification attesting to the carrying out of
covid test. The new Italian Government has declared
ready to set up facilities to allow hauliers to
who must enter Austria to be tested. If
that of road transport is perceived as a problem
immediate, as indeed it is, does not as much happen, as
Instead, it should be the case for maritime transport. Only a few
nations most interested in activities and work
philippines and Singapore, have equipped with
specific procedures and structures for crew change.
- To go into the dispensing of certificates of heroism does not serve to
nothing but to silence conscience and, more often, to
avoid reminding those who, for a reason or
for each other, it is good not to animic.
- "We want to - explained machine manager Matt
Forster called by the IMO to give its opinion on the
question -- that people know it's men and women
of our industry that provide them with everything they have
need for their daily lives. That said - he clarified
Forster -- not to have gratitude, but to help you
to be taken into account, so that we can help
come home, to see our families, to be with our families
and for this supply chain to work." More
clear of so. So please, let's not call them heroes.
- Bruno Bellio
