



February 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Yang Ming and Wan Hai's exponential revenue growth

In January, there were increases of +44.5% and +105.6%

As well as for the Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen, which last month reported a +71.7% increase in revenues ( of the 10th February 2021), in January also compatriots Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines have experienced a remarkable surge in volume business. In particular, in January 2021 Yang Ming totalled revenues of 20.4 billion Taiwan dollars (730 million us dollars), with growth of +44.5% on January 2020, while revenues of Wan Hai have more than doubled having been 13.5 billion Taiwan dollars, with a sharp rise in the +105.6%.

For Evergreen, after a series of monthly declines in turnover, the growth trend had begun last July, while for Yang Ming and Wan Hai started the next month kicking off a exponential progression with monthly percentage changes the first company were +3.3%, +11.6%, +24.1%, +29.0%, +35.2% and +44.5% and for the latter +5.9%, +18.3%, +31.5%, +41.0%, +75.7% and +105.6%.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail