February 17, 2021
- Yang Ming and Wan Hai's exponential revenue growth
- In January, there were increases of
+44.5% and +105.6%
- As well as for the Taiwanese shipping company
Evergreen, which last month reported a +71.7% increase in revenues
of the 10th
February 2021), in January also compatriots Yang Ming and Wan
Hai Lines have experienced a remarkable surge in volume
business. In particular, in January 2021 Yang Ming totalled
revenues of 20.4 billion Taiwan dollars (730 million
us dollars), with growth of +44.5% on January 2020, while
revenues of Wan Hai have more than doubled having been
13.5 billion Taiwan dollars, with a sharp rise in the
+105.6%.
- For Evergreen, after a series of monthly declines in turnover, the
growth trend had begun last July, while for Yang Ming
and Wan Hai started the next month kicking off a
exponential progression with monthly percentage changes
the first company were +3.3%, +11.6%,
+24.1%, +29.0%, +35.2% and +44.5% and for the latter +5.9%, +18.3%,
+31.5%, +41.0%, +75.7% and +105.6%.
