February 17, 2021
- Wallenius Wilhelmsen plans to put a large
Sailing PCTC by 2025
- It will be able to carry 7,000 vehicles
- More than a goal, as specified by the
sailing company Wallenius Wilhelmsen, to put in
sea by 2025 the first large garage ship able to sail
sailing is a wish. The company is working from
time to the project, which in its current form plans to build a
pure car and truck carrier, the Orcelle Wind,capable of
transport 7,000 vehicles at a speed of 10-12 knots with
the aid of the only futuristic sails that will be equipped with
the ship, and at a higher speed with the contribution of a
additional on-board propulsion system. According to forecasts, the
pctc, which will be about 220 meters long and 40 meters wide, will be able to
reduce polluting emissions by up to 90% of those produced by
more efficient ships in terms of compliance with the
the environment.
- Wallenius Wilhelmsen believes he is able to complete the
project in time to be able to issue a construction order of the
ship to a shipyard in the middle of next year,
to put the PCTC into service by 2025.
