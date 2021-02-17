



February 17, 2021

It will be able to carry 7,000 vehicles

More than a goal, as specified by the sailing company Wallenius Wilhelmsen, to put in sea by 2025 the first large garage ship able to sail sailing is a wish. The company is working from time to the project, which in its current form plans to build a pure car and truck carrier, the Orcelle Wind,capable of transport 7,000 vehicles at a speed of 10-12 knots with the aid of the only futuristic sails that will be equipped with the ship, and at a higher speed with the contribution of a additional on-board propulsion system. According to forecasts, the pctc, which will be about 220 meters long and 40 meters wide, will be able to reduce polluting emissions by up to 90% of those produced by more efficient ships in terms of compliance with the the environment.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen believes he is able to complete the project in time to be able to issue a construction order of the ship to a shipyard in the middle of next year, to put the PCTC into service by 2025.









