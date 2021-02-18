|
February 18, 2021
- Net improvement in Textainer's financial results
in the last quarter of 2020
- Record revenue of $161.5 million
- In the last quarter of 2020, the rental company
textainer intermodal containers, as well as the other
leading companies in the same sector, has recorded a significant
increase in financial results. Textainer filed the
period with record revenues of $161.5 million, with a
increase of +6.6% over the period October-December 2019, a new
historical peak that was determined by the new record
revenues generated by the management of the fleet of
containers owned by the company that amounted to
$146.1 million (+14.8%), while revenues from the
management of containers owned by third parties have been
to $15.4 million (-36.6%). As volume grows
business affairs also contributed to the increase in the size of the
fleet of the Textainer which at 31 December last was equal to almost
3.8 million teu containers, +7.8% more than 31
December 2019.
- In the fourth quarter of 2020, Textainer
operating income of $100.4 million (+7.0%), a record EBITDA
of $136.8 million (+20.9%), an operating profit of $71.8 million
million dollars (+11.2%) and a net profit of 45.0 million
dollars (+54.3%).
- Expressing considerable satisfaction at the marked improvement in the
of corporate financial performance, the chairman and
Ceo of Textainer, Olivier Ghesquiere,
underlined that the company has "reacted quickly to the
significant rebound in load volumes started last July
investing massively and in a timely manner in new containers.
During the second half of 2020 - he specified - we
added a total of $890 million of containers to the
our fleet, of which 470 million during the fourth quarter, which
are currently almost all for rent. In addition, we have
secure a production of new containers for over 925 million
dollars that will be delivered during the first six months of the
2021. Although the prices of the new containers are at
historically high - ghesquiere pointed out - the average price of
our next orders for 2021 is well below the
current levels and are almost all already booked
for rentals with an average duration of more than 10 years. In the coming years,
years - pointed out the textainer executive - will ensure
stable cash flow and additional profits.'
- In the full 2020 financial year, Textainer recorded
revenues of $600.9 million, down -3.0%
the previous year, of which 538.4 million were from the
management of owned containers (+4.0%) and 62.4 million
third-party container management (-38.7%). Operating costs are
amounted to $415.3 million (-4.2%), EBITDA at $482.8 million
million dollars (+4.0%), operating profit at 221.6 million
dollars (-0.5%) and net profit at $73./million (+30.3%).
