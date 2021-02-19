



February 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Extended the deadline for the submission of expressions of interest for the maritime route Civitavecchia-Olbia

Tenders for maritime continuity published on the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari and Termoli-Tremiti lines

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has announced the extension of the deadline for the submission of interest in the exercise of the continuity service civitavecchia-olbia line with service obligations public (OSP), a deadline which - originally set at 1 p.m. 25 February - was extended to 1 p.m. on 2 march 12th.

In addition, tenders for custody in granting of the maritime continuity transport service on the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari and Termoli-Tremiti routes.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec