February 19, 2021

Extended the deadline for the submission of expressions of interest for the maritime route Civitavecchia-Olbia

Tenders for maritime continuity published on the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari and Termoli-Tremiti lines

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has announced the extension of the deadline for the submission of interest in the exercise of the continuity service civitavecchia-olbia line with service obligations public (OSP), a deadline which - originally set at 1 p.m. 25 February - was extended to 1 p.m. on 2 march 12th.

In addition, tenders for custody in granting of the maritime continuity transport service on the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari and Termoli-Tremiti routes.





