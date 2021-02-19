Extended the deadline for the submission of
expressions of interest for the maritime route
Civitavecchia-Olbia
Tenders for maritime continuity published
on the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari and Termoli-Tremiti lines
The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has announced
the extension of the deadline for the submission of
interest in the exercise of the continuity service
civitavecchia-olbia line with service obligations
public (OSP), a deadline which - originally set at 1 p.m.
25 February - was extended to 1 p.m. on 2
march 12th.
In addition, tenders for custody in
granting of the maritime continuity transport service
on the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari and Termoli-Tremiti routes.