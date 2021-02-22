|
February 22, 2021
|
|
- Royal Caribbean closed 2020 with a net loss
record of -5.78 billion dollars
-
- A negative result is also expected in 2021
-
- The annus horribilis of the cruise industry, affected by the
devastating consequences of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic,
certainly did not spare the American Royal Caribbean Cruises, number
two of the market: "the Covid-19 pandemic - recalled the
chairman and CEO of the company, Richard
Fain -- is having a painful and profound impact on our world and
about our business. No doubt -- he confirmed -- this
crisis is the most difficult in the history of our
the company.'
-
- Of course Royal Caribbean, as well as other companies
of the sector, will hardly forget a 2020 that the
group, which operates under the Royal Caribbean International brands,
Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises and Azamara, filed with
a record net loss of as much as -$5.78 billion compared to
to a record net profit of 1.91 billion obtained in the financial year
previous year. Revenues fell by -79.8%
amounted to $2.21 billion, of which $2.03 billion
accumulated in the first quarter alone less affected by the crisis
compared to 10.95 billion in 2019. More contained
the decrease in costs to 2.76 billion
dollars (-54.4%). The operating result was a sign
negative and equal to -4.60 billion dollars compared to a profit
net of 2.08 billion in 2019.
-
- Last year, the ships of the U.S. group's fleet
hosted 1.28 million passengers (-80.5%), of whom almost
totality (1.24 million) in the first quarter alone when
the effects on the business had not yet fully manifested themselves
of the group of the limitation to mobility decided by the
world governments to contain the spread of
Pandemic.
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2019 alone, a period in which
passengers on board were 34,000 (-97.9%), the group's revenues
Royal Caribbean Cruises was $34.1 million
compared to $2.52 billion in the October-December quarter
of the previous year. Operating costs amounted to 265.3
million dollars (-82.1%). Operating profit and result
net economic performance were both negative and equal
-1.02 billion and -1.37 billion dollars respectively
compared to negative results of 299.4 million and 280.5 million
million dollars in the last quarter of 2019.
-
- Regarding the forecasts for the 2021 annual financial year, Royal
Caribbean, whose business is still suffering the impact of the
pandemic, believes that the first quarter will be closed in
loss as well as the whole year, negative results - it
specified the company - the extent of which will depend on many
factors, including the timing and consistency of the restart of the
cruise activities.
