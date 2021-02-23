



February 23, 2021

The exports are increased of +7.2% on the trimester precedence and the imports of +6.8%

In the last trimester of 2020 the resumption of international the commercial exchanges of the nations of the G20 previously strongly limited from the sanitary crisis of the Covid-19 is continued. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Develop (OCSE) has announced that in the period the exports of the 20 main world-wide economies have turned out in increase of +7.2% on the trimester precedence and of +3.4% on the same trimester of 2019, while the imports have grown of +6.8% on conjunctural base and +1.9% on tendential base after the fort decrease recorded in the first half of 2020 because of the measures of block introduced from the governments in order to contain the pandemic of coronaviruses that have had an impact on the commerce to total level.

The OCSE has found that, in spite of the increase in the fourth trimester of 2020 has been consisting, however a reduction regarding the resumption unprecedented observed in the third trimester shows when the exports and the imports were increased respective of +20.6% and of +16.8% on the trimester precedence.

The OCSE has announced moreover that, with the exception of Argentina in which the resumption is hindered by strikes in the chain of supplying of the grain exports, in the fourth trimester of the 2020 all the economies of the G20 have recorded an increase of the international commerce and, generally, the quarterly levels of international the commercial exchanges has been slightly advanced to those of 2019. The OCSE has specified that the first limited given temporary available ones for the month of January of the 2021 indicate that the rise of the international commerce is continuing.

On the base of the data collected from the OCSE it turns out that in the 2020 increase of the commerce in the G20 it is pulled ahead by China, that it has recorded a bounce already in according to trimester of 2020 and has seen to continue the solid increase of own international commerce in last the two trimesters of 2020 (exports in conjunctural increase of +7.0% and +6.1% and imports in conjunctural increase of +7.6% and +3.1% respective in third and the fourth trimester). In the other economies of the G20 of the region of Asia-Appease, in the fourth trimester of 2020 Australia it has recorded exports in increase of +11.6% and imports of +7.9% and Japan of +9.7% and +6.5%, while more moderated it has been the increase in Indonesia (+6.2% and +1.7%) and in South Korea (+5.0% and +4.5%).

In the last trimester last year the EU to 27 in its complex has recorded a strong increase, with exports in conjunctural increase of +7.7% and imports of +6.4%, so as, singularly, has been about to France (+9.4% and +3.1%), Germany (+8.0% and +7.3%) and Italy (+8.6% and +7.8%), so strengthening the bounce happened in the third trimester. The United Kingdom has recorded an increase to double figure is of exports (+10.0%) that of imports (+16.0%), important increase of the imports - it has explained the OCSE - that could be verified in sight of the escape from the only market of the EU and could be supported also from the important volume of exports for the economies of the EU of the G20, that is France, Germany and Italy.

In the fourth trimester last year also in the Americas the economies of the G20 have continued to gain ground: the exports of Brazil are increased of +2.8% on conjunctural base, while the imports are increased of mainly +25.8% as a result of the purchase of equipments for the extraction of the oil. Canada has recorded a constant increase of the international commerce (exports in increase of +4.8% and imports in increase of +4.7%), while the United States have recorded positive variations more supported (+8.6% and +6.1%).

