



February 24, 2021

Tommasini: respect and dignity for all those workers who live thanks to the crocieristica

The Venice Committee Works, association whose objective is to promote the interests of the operators and workers who take part of the Venetian harbour system, have launch an appeal to the government and the institutions so that it is allowed the resumption of the crocieristiche activities in Italy and to Venice. Remembering that the crocieristiche companies are being reorganized in order to leave again, holding in debit account the course of the pandemic and through the adoption of severe protocols for the protection of the health and safety of the passengers, the crews, the operators and the city and harbour communities that operate with the cruise ships and accommodate the travellers, the Committee has emphasized that the restart of the cruises "would be a sign not only favorable but also so attended from all the harbour community that could so see again a ray of hope for the future of the workers and their families".

The Venice Committee Works has specified that, specifically for Venice where the crocieristiche activities have been in the middle of controversies for theirs contributed to the pollution, the ripartenza could happen on the base of the decision of the last Comitatone that has given clear indications: to carry the majority of the cruise ships to Marghera being prepared compatible diffuse landings place with the traffic goods and to reserve the Marine one to the smaller ships, solution than short period - it has evidenced the Committee - that would allow to restart the crocieristico traffic beginning to obviate to the passage in front of San Marco.

"Today, than the arrival of the vaccine and the resumption of the economy they are more and more concrete hopes - the president of the Venice Committee has asserted Works, Vladimiro Tommasini - we wonder if once exited from the nightmare for this pandemic, the workers of the Venetian crocieristico field will have the possibility to resume to operate or will be still hostage of the lacked political choices that have placed a mortgage on the future of thousands of families who give nine years attend answers. Since to the center of the debate on the great ships to Venice places, also and above all, the respect and the dignity of all go those workers who live thanks to the crocieristica and want to continue to being an important dowel of the rebirth of our mistress city and the entire Venetian territory".

The Committee has denounced moreover that "in all these months it has been spoken about contributions for restaurants, bar, hotels, arenas, discotheques, operators of the mountain field etc but nothing it is studied in order to soothe the deep crisis in which they pour the terminals cruises, many of which they are found moreover in this period to having to pour the concessori canons by the respective Authorities of Harbour System that in little cases have only reduced the burden of the due amount".

Remembering that, with its 1,41 million passengers, the crocieristica has covered almost 3% of the GDP of the economy of Venice, vice-president of the Venice Committee Marco Gorin Works, has expressed the auspice that "at last that the ships return soon to being accommodated near the docks of the port cruises of Venice without having to defend our job from unwarrantable threats that we find unacceptable. Today, with the primed economic crisis from the Covid-19 - it has concluded - we have more than ever need of answers to solutions that cannot more attend than to be realized and above all to be sure that to the ripartenza also Venice can be of the game and that our port does not come unjustly penalized for groundless fears and sterile controversies whose only outcome is discounted by the workers and their families".