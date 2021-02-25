



February 25, 2021

Connections between the Interporto of Mortara and Krefeld, Ghent and Rotterdam

The Kombiverkehr German opens this week three new intermodal connections between Germany, Belgium, Holland and Italy via Saint Gottardo that will connect the Interporto of Mortara (Pavia) with the German terminal of Krefeld, that Belgian of Ghent and that Dutch of Rotterdam RSC.

"With the trains from and for Mortara in the Italy north - the commercial director of Kombiverkehr has explained, Peter Dannewitz - we are strengthening our services through the corridor of the Saint Gottardo that will become more and more important for our customers. In combination with the services through Brenner and Tauri, that we offer with Mercitalia Intermodal - has emphasized Dannewitz - in future we will have a range of transport options on the more European broken important Germany-Italy Benelux-Italy and Scandinavia-Italy with it I use of all and the three guiding ones, without to leave the question of the customers unsatisfied".