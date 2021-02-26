



February 26, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the last trimester of the 2020 index of the turnover of the services of transport and storage it has marked a tendential decrease of -16,1%

The conjunctural variation is positive for a +0.2%

In the fourth trimester of the 2020 index of the turnover of the Italian enterprises of the services of the field of the transport and storage it has recorded an increment of +0.2% on conjunctural base, that is the trimester precedence, while it has marked a decrease of the -16,1% on tendential base, that is on the fourth trimester of the year precedence. Istituto Nazionale has announced di Statistica (Istat), specifying that the turnover of the enterprises of the field of the terrestrial transport and of the transport by means of conducts has totaled positive a conjunctural variation of +0.6% and negative a tendential variation of -9,9%. For the marine transport and water ways the variations are both negatives respective of the -14,0% on conjunctural base and the -56,3% on tendential base. For the aerial transport the conjunctural variation is positive for a +44.7% and that tendential negative for -67,2%. More contained the relative variations negative conjunctural and tendential to the enterprises that operate storage services and activity of support to the transports that have been respective of the -1,5% and -7,9%. Only variations both of positive sign are those of the postal services and the activities of courier pairs respective to +3,0% and +12,0%.

Relatively per year 2020, the turnover of the entire segment of the transport and storage have recorded a tendential variation of -17,5%. With the exception of the postal services and of the activities of courier, that they have marked a +4.4%, they have turned out down all the tendential variations of the other segments of the field: terrestrial transport and transport by means of conducts -12,2%; marine transport and for via of water -39,7%; aerial transport -60,5%; storage and activity of support to the transports -12,9%.

