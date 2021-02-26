



February 26, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news To January the Chinese marine ports have established the own new historical record of international traffic

Enlivened 364,7 million tons of cargos with foreign country (+5.9%)

Last January the volume of traffic of the goods enlivened from the Chinese ports has reached a new record for this month being is pairs to 1,29 billion tons, with an increment of +17.4% on January 2019 when the precedence was established record. The new historical peak for the January month is such also for the single volume of traffic enlivened from the marine ports, being is pairs to 839,5 million tons (+10.8%), and so also for the single traffic totaled from the internal ports of the Asian nation, that it is piled to 454,2 million tons (+31.9%).

If to January 2021 the Chinese harbour ports of call have achieved the new record of total traffic of the goods, they also have obtained the new absolute record of volume salary of international traffic, that it has turned out of 408,2 million tons (+6.6%), historical peak that is such also relatively to the enlivened international traffic from the single marine ports, than has been attested 364,7 million to tons (+5.9%), while the volume of traffic passed through inland port national, the pairs to 43,5 million tons (+13.6%), constitutes the new record for the month of January but not the new absolute peak that was reached the slid one september with 46,4 million tons.

Between the main national ports for traffic volume, to January 2021 the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan has enlivened 105,0 million tons of cargos (+15.5%; new record for the month of January), the port of Tangshan 63,6 million tons (+16.1%; new record for the month), the port of Shanghai 59,5 million tons (+14.8%), the port of Guangzhou 54,2 million tons (+17.6%; new record for January) and the port of Qingdao 52,4 million tons (+3.0%; new record for January).

As for the first Chinese ports for international traffic, last January to Ningbo-Zhoushan the enlivened international cargos have been pairs to 50,3 million tons (+10.4%), volume that constitutes the new absolute record, the port of Qingdao have enlivened 39,4 million tons (+3.3%; new record for the month of January), the port of Shanghai 35,9 million tons (+9.7%) and the port of Rizhao 30,0 million tons (+10.1%; record for January).

Last January the single containerized trade enlivened altogether from the Chinese ports has been pairs almost 23,8 million teu (+13.2%), total that the new record for the January month represents that is such is for the single traffic enlivened single from the marine ports that for that enlivened from the single ones inland port, volumes that have been pairs respective to 21,1 million teu (+12.5%) and 2,6 million teu (+19.6%).

Last January more consisting the volume than containerized trade is enlivened by the port of Shanghai with 4,0 million teu (+12.2%; new record for the January month), followed from the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 2,9 million teu (+14.7%), volume that constitutes the new absolute record of the port of call, from the port of Shenzhen with 2,7 million teu (+18.3%; new record for september), from the port of Guangzhou with 2,0 million teu (+19.4%; record for January), from the port of Qingdao with 2,0 million teu (+7.7%; record for January) and from the port of Tianjin with 1,5 million teu (+10.9%; record for January).

