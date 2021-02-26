



February 26, 2021

Value of the orders down of -47,9%

In exercise 2020, characterized from the impact of the pandemic of Covid-19 on the world-wide economies, the navalmeccanico group Italian Fincantieri has recorded revenues and excluded proceeds the activities passing pairs almost 5,2 billion euros, with a decrease of the -11% on the exercise precedence. The company has specified that the volume of transactions last year discounts the effects of the sanitary crisis with a loss of 3,2 million hours of production (- 20% regarding previewed) in the Italian sites of the group and the deferral of the value of the production almost 1,1 billion euros. The EBITDA has turned out of 314 million euros (320 million in the 2019) and operating profit of 148 million euros (153 million). Fincantieri has closed 2020 with a net loss, to clearly of burdens connected to the Covid-19 (196 million) and burdens on litigations for asbestos (52 million), pairs to -245 million euros respect to a loss of -148 million in the year precedence.

Last year the value of the new acquired orders from the group is piled to beyond 4,5 billion euros, with a decrease of the -47,9%, of which 3,7 billion in the segment Shipbuilding (- 53.9%), 487 million in those Offshore and special ships (+153.3%) and 649 million in the segment Systems, members and services (- 22.9%). The value of the pocketbook orders on 31 December was almost 36,8 billion euros (- 1.0%), of which 33,9 billion in the Shipbuilding segment (- 0.8%) and 1,4 billion in that Offshore (- 0.9%).

The managing director of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono, has announced that in recent months of the 2020 company he has recorded an improvement of the performances: "the results of the fourth trimester - it has explained - already consolidate the improvement recorded in that testified precedence as from the acquisition of new orders for 4,5 billion euros, from the confirmation of the total workload that exceeds 35 billion and from the 97 ships with deliveries until 2029. We can therefore be said much satisfied of the reaction of the group, than thanks to the solid relationships with the customers it has been able to deliver seven cruise ships and it has achieved happened most important in the soldier, beginning from the historical store clerk for the frigates of US Navy".

Relatively to the store clerks for the military sector, Fincantieri has communicated while the signature in quality of first contractor with OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Cooperation en matiere of Armement, the international Organization of cooperation for the armaments), of the contract for the construction of two submarines of new generation with the ulterior option for two unit, in the within of the program of acquisition U212NFS (Near Future Submarine) of Marina Militare Italiana. The total value of the contract for the first two boats, comprehensive of the relative logistic support, is of 1,35 billion euros. Fincantieri has specified that the project is an evolution of program U212A, lead in collaboration with the Germans of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, that has carried to the realization of four submarines for Italy - Todaro, Scirè, Venuti and Romei, delivered from Fincantieri between 2006 and 2017 - and of six for Germany.