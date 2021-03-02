|
March 2, 2021
- MSC will institute a warehouse for container on the Ghent-Terneuzen channel
- It will be situated in the logistic area of Vlaeynatie to Westdorpe
- The shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) will install a new warehouse for container in the logistic area of Vlaeynatie to Westdorpe, in the outback of the Dutch port of long Terneuzen the Ghent-Terneuzen channel. The new warehouse will join to those which MSC already manages near the harbour areas administered by North Sea Port to Stukwerkers (Ghent) and Kloosterboer and Verbrugge (Flushing).