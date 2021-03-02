ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
March 2, 2021

MSC will institute a warehouse for container on the Ghent-Terneuzen channel

It will be situated in the logistic area of Vlaeynatie to Westdorpe

The shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) will install a new warehouse for container in the logistic area of Vlaeynatie to Westdorpe, in the outback of the Dutch port of long Terneuzen the Ghent-Terneuzen channel. The new warehouse will join to those which MSC already manages near the harbour areas administered by North Sea Port to Stukwerkers (Ghent) and Kloosterboer and Verbrugge (Flushing).
